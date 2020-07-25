3 Times Tara Sutaria made a risky choice with her daring ensembles

Tara Sutaria is big on experimentation and often resorts to risky ensembles to make a statement. Check it out

When it comes to Bollywood beauties and fashion, they love to experiment and are often stepping out of their comfort zones. They know how to make the most of their gorgeous curves and flawless looks which is why they surely know how to take a room or event by surprise as they walk in. While doing so, they are often resorting to risky clothing that does full justice to all the things we just mentioned. So this time around, we have Tara Sutaria who has managed to make quite the statement when it comes to rocking some risky ensembles and we have proof!

First up is this gorgeous Manish Malhotra drape she chose for an event in the city. While the sequin saree in grey was enough to steal the show, she made a rather bold statement and paired it up with a skimpy bralette. With the loosely draped pallu, she showed enough of her skin and took us by awe!

Moving on, we have this gorgeous party ensemble by Sutaria which was definitely a hit. It did stir up a lot of comments on social media with the skimpy tube top and mini skirt that bore a high slit. While the look was quite bold, Tara pulled it off with utmost ease leaving quite a lot of jaws dropped.

Lastly, we have another trendy look by the Student of the Year 2 actress that turned quite a lot of heads. This time around, she chose for a gorgeous black sequinned dress with a strapless neckline that plunged in the front. She also made quite the statement with her simple makeup and straight hair.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

