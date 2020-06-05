3 Times Tara Sutaria proved to be the ultimate 'desi kudi' and left the world speechless

Ever since her debut, Tara Sutaria has proved that there’s no one better than her when it comes to pulling off desi ensembles and here’s enough proof. Check it out

The Student of the Year 2 debutante, Tara Sutaria has created a whirlwind as soon as she stepped foot in the industry. From her impeccable looks to an ever better dressing sense, the diva is definitely stealing millions of hearts. Not just that, often she has even taken to the ramp and showed off her intricately designed and styled creations. While she has been able to pull off anything from perfectly styled casual ensembles to some of the most trendy looks, it the traditional desi clothing that she pulls off the best.

Here are our 3 favourite desi looks by Tara that stole our hearts:

First off is one of the most practical and wearable looks by Ms Sutaria. This silk ser by Raw Mango stole bore a simple kurta and cropped pants. What stole the show was her chunky silver jewellery that made a statement and stood out next to the minimal black dupatta. Matching black pointy pumps added that extra bit of height to her already tall frame. The Marjaavaan actress then glammed up for the look with smudged kohl and flawless neutral makeup. Lastly, her mane was left open in bouncy voluminous curls.

Next on our favourites list is this gorgeous black creation by Punit Balana. The desi wonder bore an embellished palazzo pant that was styled with an equally ornamented short kurta. A matching dupatta was further draped over her shoulder. Filled in brows, winged eyeliner and a neutral lip made for a stunning glam. She again let her hair down in bouncy curls while bindi and dangle earring completed her look!

Lastly, on our list is this gold creation by Manish Malhotra. Tara swore the lehenga at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception and boy did she turn heads. The heavily embellished lehenga skirt was styled with an equally worked up plunging blouse. A mesh, lacy dupatta was then gracefully draped over her shoulders. A contrasting choker necklace and earring accessorised her look. Furthermore, stunning glam with sleek back hair made for a jaw-dropping look.

What are your thoughts about her desi style? Let us know in the comments section below.

