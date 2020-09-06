3 Times Tara Sutaria stole the show and looked resplendent in lavish black gowns 

Tara Sutaria's style has made headlines in the past. Take a look at the three times she pulled off elegant gowns and looked like an absolute stunner!

Tara Sutaria who is just two films old in Bollywood has made her mark and already has loads of fans gushing about her! The Marjaavaan actress has a chic sense of style and has never failed to impress us with her dressing sense. Over time, we have realised that the diva likes to stick to her classic colours and silhouettes and make a statement in them.

Take a look at the three times Tara wore black gowns and looked resplendent in black gowns.

For an award show, Tara wore a black strapless Marmar Halim evening gown that featured a thigh-high slit. She looked extremely chic and elegant with her hair parted in the side and pulled into a classic neat low bun. Glowing makeup, winged liner, nude lips and statement oxidised earrings with pearls completed the stunner's look.

Her next look was quite similar as she picked out yet another strapless black gown with a fitted bodice. Gathered tulle fabric from waist-down styled in a high-low manner, showed off her toned slender legs. Her hair was styled into voluminous waves and a statement diamond necklace completed her look.

For her third look, Tara opted for a grand boho Label Ritu Kumar number in which she played showstopper for the designer! The outfit featured a beaded layer on top and a sheer material from waist-down with a short black skirt. With her hair styled into voluminous waves, Tara looked stunning on the runway.

Which of her black gowns do you like best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 8 Times Deepika Padukone looked like SUNSHINE in yellow outfits despite not liking the colour

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×