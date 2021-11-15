3 Times Zendaya made an ICONIC red carpet appearance in high fashion coordinated sets

Zendaya’s style is something we all have been drooling over recently. The Dune actress has won our hearts with her enchanting personality, skill and of course, fashion! We surely should credit her style for making the diva the talk of the town and the ease with which she pulls off all kinds of looks. In solid hues and unconventional silhouettes, here are 3 times Zendaya walked the red carpet like a queen and hopped into our best dresses list. The common factor here is her love for co-ord sets!

To receive the CFDA Fashion Icon Award in New York City, Zendaya picked out a monochrome red coordinated skirt set by Vera Wang. Her minimal look consisted of a bandeau top and matching dramatic skirt that featured a puffy detail at her waist over her form-fitted skirt. While tight braids and glam makeup with glossy lips upped her style quotient, it was the diamond necklace, ring and arm cuff that brought in the perfection to her look. The Euphoria star’s sensual avatar was a vision to behold and we love her simplistic coordinated skirt set.

Teaming her flowy fuchsia pink maxi skirt with a matching metallic crop top that bore a mock neck and straps along the back, Zendaya looked stunning as ever! Her pink on pink look with a breezy skirt and structured crop top was one of a kind style that the star totally slayed. Matching her eye shadow with her outfit and with a tightly braided hairdo Zendaya rounded off her fierce and feminine look!

For the premiere of Dune in Paris, she totally donned the red carpet in a purple co-ord set that broke the Internet! Her Alaia couture outfit consisted of a full-sleeve deep burgundy-hued crop top with heck neck and a mermaid silhouette matching skirt that screamed drama. Her skirt also featured horizontal embellishments around her hip and faux fur flare detail around the hem. With a dope purple eyeshadow and winged liner, Zendaya looked drop-dead gorgeous. She rounded off her look with her hair styled into defined, voluminous curls and gold hoop earrings.

