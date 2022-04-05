4 Times Alia Bhatt looked like a dream in Sabyasachi sarees

Alia Bhatt has been a fashion icon since she stepped foot into the B-town industry. From her stunning date-night looks to her dazzling promotional attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! The actress has been spotted in several traditional looks that she has so effortlessly carried. Apart from her stunning red carpet looks, the diva so effortlessly carries a saree. She has often played muse to Sabyasachi and she looks magical everytime she drapes a saree from the designer.

Alia looked as fresh as a daisy dressed in a sheer floral saree by Sabyasachi. The peach organza saree was adorned in multicoloured flowers with a black velvet fabric entailed with green sequins on the border. She teamed the saree with a sleeveless blouse decked in sequins, matching the border of the saree. Alia completed her look with long dangler earrings featuring green stones and a small green bindi.

Alia made hearts skip a beat as she appeared in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree. The diva was seen donning a strappy red blouse that came with a deep neckline to add to the oomph factor and was embellished all over to enhance its rich look. It was teamed with a red sheer saree that ended in a flared lehenga style instead of the typical pleats. Alia accessorised her look only with a pair of silver earrings from Sabyasachi and a tiny black bindi to ace the ethnic vibes.

Alia picked a multicoloured saree from the couturier’s winter 2019 collection. The saree was adorned in multicoloured stripes each separated with thin sequin borders. The saree was paired with a strappy blouse which was accentuated with intricate thread work. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings by Sabyasachi jewellery. Although it was a lightweight drape, its eye-catching shades made it stand out in a crowd.

Alia Bhatt definitely stole the show as she appeared in a yellow-green Sabyasachi ruffle saree. The printed saree was as modern as it could get. It featured a matching belt with a gold buckle that cinched at the waist and was paired with a backless one-shoulder blouse that added a much-needed sultry effect. Alia completed the look with heavy statement earrings with a tinge of green in them.

Which Sabyasachi saree worn by Alia Bhatt is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Anushka Sharma looks magical in a feathery beige gown as she poses with Virat Kohli; YAY or NAY?