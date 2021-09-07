4 Times celebs showed us that Off White bags were born to slay

Everything classy comes with a price and we’d buy this statement now. For the girl who loves the intriguing power of bags above anything else, here’s another brand that’s worthy of being added to your wish lists. Off-white bags have effortlessly been doing rounds in celebs’ style files and now is the time for you to hit up the best bags.

The Italian label has everything for the fashion soul and founder, Virgil Abloh deserves all the credit. Here’s our list of favourites. When winter or monsoon promises to freeze you up, here’s actress showing you how to travel out like a boss. An oversized jacket layered above a white untucked shirt and teamed with black leggings and white shoes makes for a top-notch airport look. But, does it feel complete without an accessory or two? The neon green snakeskin crossbody bag with a black shoulder strap was the show-stopper that coloured her look peppy. And, oh, just in case you’re wondering how much this little wonder costs, it’s approx ₹ 1.2 lakh. Carry your sunnies too!

Janhvi Kapoor Off-White's black and white striped shoulder bag have probably seen every the world with her. We tried not to exaggerate but that’s looks to be true. Accompanying her all-white athleisure look at the airport to going out and about with a mesh jacket and stepping out of pilates session in white shorts and jacket, the bag with a yellow printed shoulder strap has had the back of her essential items. It comes with a price tag of ₹ 87,455. Where do you plan on taking this bag?

Alia’s Bhatt airport-friendly outfits are class part and here’s when she chose to jet set in joggers, a green breezy top, a shirt, and Adidas shoes. Following the sporty-chic norm was her Off-White triple-toned shoulder bag that brought focus to the signature yellow shoulder strap priced approx ₹1.7 lakh. Circular-shaped sunglasses will lend some extra charm, so don’t ignore them.

Kiara Advani loves her Christian Dior tote bag but our hero seems to be Off-white’s handbag that often plays as the crossbody accessory with its yellow strap. This dual-toned hue is a common choice made by celebs but it only differs with the shapes they opt for. As seen with Kiara, it’s the square-shaped one that seems to have received her approval. Her airport look was put together with a white Balenciaga pullover, black leggings, and boots, and the bag that costs ₹82,103. Caution: Plan your holiday wisely!

