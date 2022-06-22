4 Times Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor showed us how to hit the bling wave in style

It's all about the bling. The ride-or-die element of every party closet and in all the right glam ways, it's a blessing to behold. To put the truth out, it's the elevated detail that makes your ensemble what it is, attention-grabbing to say. When bling steps in, the concept of drab instantly takes a back seat. As parties and weddings continue to make noise, here's a guide that can keep you covered in style. With the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, the smoking fashion streak is ever in action. Pick your references from here to make way for the striking things in life.

Mentally, we're already on the dance floor. Khushi's return post The Archies shoot called for a mega party and so were stars like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in attendance. The sisters twinned in halter-neck mini dresses in shades of pink and silver. Both the cowl-neckline outfits had a major bling show to offer with the crystal embellishments. They styled the same with minimal jewellery.

Some mirrors, some sequins, lots of magic. The Roohi actress rocked a Manish Malhotra bodycon gown with a plunging neckline and was doused in cut-work mirrors. If you too want to make a statement with your sibling, shine in a gold halter-neck dress with an open back and ruched detail.

How many ensembles are too many when you have charismatic ones? Say ready to make heads turn in these Manish Malhotra outfits. For Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding reception, Khushi rocked a gown that had a blend of peach and pink hues. This plunging neckline gown featured lustrous embroidery, an elongated cape, and a feathered hem. Her wedding-guest getup was accessorised with statement earrings and gold stacked bangles. The GoodLuck Jerry actress was clad in a monotone pastel blue lehenga skirt which was teamed with a strappy cropped sequin blouse and tulle dupatta.

As fine as gold, always! A winning look by both Khushi and Janhvi in mini dresses. The former wore a metallic gold sequin Zhivago wrap dress with a tulip skirt and a V-neckline. She rounded out her look with ankle-strap stilettos and a black clutch. Janhvi chose a Sonaakshi Raaj full-sleeved attire that featured sequin embroidery in curvy patterns. She put it together with a box clutch and peep-toe platform heels.

Pick your favourite look and let us know in the comments below.

