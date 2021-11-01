4 Times Katrina Kaif made us drool over her purplicious outfits

Katrina Kaif has been donning a lot of purple outfits recently and we are digging all her looks. Apart from it being an extremely soothing colour to the mind, it is also the colour of royalty and speaks of elegance, refinement and luxury. The stunning beauty loves to dress in shades of purple and here are some of our favourite looks by her.

Katrina was photographed as she appeared for the movie screening of Sardar Udham. Katrina picked out a lavender-hued sweatshirt that featured typography in purple. She rounded out her casual OOTN with a black acid wash button-down skirt. The mini denim number looked put together when teamed with ankle-length boots. She skipped the accessories and gave her comfort utmost priority.

Katrina surely has a wardrobe full of stylish clothes in all shades of purple as she has been sporting different looks in the same hue. The Bharat actress was seen donning a gorgeous purple mini dress that we think is perfect for a brunch date to a dinner date to everything in between. The floral off shoulder mini dress came with a Victorian-style V demure classic corset and an asymmetric overlapping hem. The structured bodice and the romantic flowy gathers of the overlapping mini skirt gave it a youthful yet bold feminine look. The purple stretch silk dress bore floral print all-over in bright yellow and green giving the look a happy spring vibe.

For her day out in St. Petersburg, Katrina Kaif went with a purple graphic print T-shirt by Stella Jean. The ribbed crew neck and rolled up sleeves of the T-shirt gave the ensemble a casual feel, while the actor’s colourful printed skirt perked up the overall look. Kaif’s statement-making miniskirt came with quite a few interesting details: polka dots, geometric floral prints in blue, black and pink, ruched side seams and a cascading ruffle trim on one side. The actor skipped on all accessories to let her outfit do all the talking, and completed her ensemble with a simple pair of white sneakers.

Katrina looked absolutely stunning in her barefaced images showing off her sun kissed glow in an all purple ensemble. She showed her love for tie-dye as she wore a purple tie-dye outfit from Zara in the playful pictures. The Sooryavanshi actress was seen combining athleisure and loungewear to perfection in her loose-fitted purple tie-dye half sleeved top which she paired with a matching loose-fitted bottom. The diva wore only thick gold hoops in her ears as an accessory for her athleisure wear.

Which purple outfit by Katrina Kaif is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Sonam Kapoor to Bipasha Basu: 6 Halloween costume inspiration you can take from Bollywood celebs