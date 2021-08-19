4 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like an absolute diva and made heads turn in Ralph Lauren

Jonas is a dreamer and an achiever. Over the years, she has made a name for herself in the film industry without a godfather. She is not only a superstar in India but has now made a strong foothold in Hollywood also. From her acting chops on the silver screen to emerging as a global fashion icon, our very own desi girl has undeniably made her mark across the world. The queen of fashion is certainly known for her sartorial picks whenever she steps out of her house. She knows how to ace her looks which makes us go ga-ga all over.

Ralph Lauren has been instrumental to Priyanka in the evolution of her style and her love life, of course. Dressing her in her first Met Gala appearance to designing her wedding gown (which was, by the way, Ralph's first wedding gown), we only hope their association will be long-lasting. Take a look at the pictures when PeeCee dressed in Ralph Lauren.

For the 2017 Met Gala, Priyanka decided to walk the historical stairs in a thigh-high slit beige trench coat gown that featured a never-ending train. She decided to do a messy bun and wore silver earrings and black boots to compliment her look. She absolutely looked chic and a boss lady in this one.

PC is admired by the fashion world for her well-put together looks. the diva definitely knows how to clean up nice. She appeared in the 2018 Met Gala in a strapless burgundy velvet gown with an intricately woven jewelled hood which made her look no less than a queen. She opted for red lips and shimmery eyes accentuating her look. Oh boy, we are getting Cleopatra vibes from this. She appeared exotic.

Priyanka was a vision from head to toe in a gold sequinned gown that came with a plunging neckline by Ralph Lauren that gave a glimpse of her slender frame. Her loose waves, matte dark lips and a diamond pendant completed her gold attire. The desi girl looked like an absolute goddess in this number.

Priyanka and Nick were seen attending the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary celebration during the New York Fashion Week back in 2018. At the event, she chose to wear Ralph Lauren again to honour his legacy. Sizzling in a high-neck, full-sleeved black gown she was seen indulging in heavy PDA with her beau. The black gown had silver embellishments that seemed perfect for partywear. She amped up the look with red glossy lips, delicate earrings and a ring tying her hair in a loose bun. She paired her dress with black heels. This black number left us gushing for more of PeeCee.

So which look of Priyanka is your favourite? Don't forget to leave your comments below.

Follow @pinkvillainstagram for more fashion and beauty news.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: Who wore what at Antara Motiwala's Godh Bharai ceremony