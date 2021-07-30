4 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas proved style game is no fun without satin dresses

The time has (almost) come for us to make a foray into our hobby which hopefully is still going strong. We’re referring to styling yourself with your favourite outfits. If you’re someone like me who shared an on and off relationship with denim but a full-time with dresses during the day and pajamas at night, one thing is confirmed these are the contender for being our most trusted outfits. The satin dress was a go-to mine until summer approached and then I went back to it.

The fabric is such that it holds the power to coax you to wear it all day if possible. They tend to make for a body-hugging number as it cuddles up easy flattering your body so perfectly. Need a little help to get you out of your couch with very little effort? Only The White Tiger actress can make this possible. So, ahead we have a list of stylish satin dresses. Take a look!

A little too bold, because why not? The Vivienne Westwood deep purple dress featured a neck detail that of a slip dress and it also had cut-outs on sleeves that made it look like cold-shoulder sleeves. Priyanka teamed her ultra-luxe number with white pointed-toe pumps, a matching bag, and cat-eye white sunnies.

When you’re off to a swanky event, say, Pre-Grammys Gala, you have to up the ante, and here’s what the Baywatch star donned. Clad in a Nicolas Jebran beige gown with metallic hints, she made a statement that was so Priyanka. We mean the plush kind. The halter neck number entailed a thigh-high slit and sucked details that were held together on one side with a knotted finish. There’s a hot touch to it and it lies at the back, we mean the sexy back!

The Mary Kom starlet kept it simple but made a whole lotta classy statement at the UNICEF event as she picked out a wore Prussian blue Prabal Gurung dress. It bore flutter sleeves and frills at the hemline. Pearls were stuck on the dress to elevate the outfit when paired with suede pumps.

Going out for dinner with bae? Play it hot like Priyanka in a red wrap dress. The full-sleeved mini attire was designed with plunging neckline detail and ruffles at the hemline. She opted for suede sand brown boots to add an edge. The red hue still has our heart!

Which dress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

