4 Times Sara Ali Khan looked right out of a fairytale in a gorgeous gown

Apart from her fabulous acting skills, Sara Ali Khan is applauded for her peculiar yet impeccable sense in fashion that only she can rock. She only dresses up in outfits that make her the centre of attention, ensuring that all eyes are on her when she steps in a room. Here are a few times she looked like a princess right out of a fairytale.

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress us with her fashion sense. She lived up to her title and looked just like a princess in this sky blue tulle gown. The icy blue couture gown featured a square-shaped neckline and was accentuated with multiple ruffled layers and heavy ruffle detailing on the shoulders. The matching belt cinched to her waist and enhanced her demeanour. The Kedarnath actress teamed the high-low hemline dress with shimmering silver heels along with multiple rings and blue nail paint.

Sara Ali Khan wore a blush pink gown by designer Georges Chakra. The romantic outfit came in a strapless design that put her sculpted shoulders on display, and a thigh-high slit. The ensemble was further peppered with feather and pearl detailing. A corset-style bodice fastened with bows not only separated the top from the skirt, but also created a waist-nipped silhouette. The actress skipped on chunky jewellery, and instead went with delicate diamond rings . A pair of strappy silver stilettos were her choice of footwear.

Sara Ali Khan looked no less than a radiant princess as she was seen walking the red carpet in a strapless white gown by designer Gaurav Gupta that literally made heads turn. The gown featured intricate silver hand embroidery and a floral organza applique. It had a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt that added a much-needed drama to the look. The actress let the gown do all the talking as she opted for only simple diamond studs.

Sara Ali Khan time and again proves that she is indeed a Pataudi princess with her experimental yet glamorous looks. She was donned in a sachet pink satin gown by Monisha Jaising. The tube gown featured bow cutouts on the bodice, a thigh-high slit and a flattering neckline. The actress completed the resplendent look with rings and matching pink heels.

Which gown worn by Sara Ali Khan gave you fairytale princess vibes? Let us know in the comments below.

