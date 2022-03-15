When the era of using animal skin for fabrics ceased, it didn’t end our love for the prints. Machine-made digital prints took over the space to mass produce animal print outfits that become affordable and accessible to all. Even in the 21st century, if you are donning a chic animal print number, you are still wearing the trend! The glam girl Tara Sutaria sure knows that the secret to looking classy without living behind that sassy style accents lies in the animal print. She often carries a mini handbag in black featuring a zebra print body and her love for the print isn't just confined to accessories but in outfits too. Here are 4 times Tara Sutaria proved animal print outfits are never going out of style!

Recently, she was on a date with beau Aadar Jain and her snazzy style was a fusion of formal, fierce, comfortable and sporty. Yup! The millennial style is no more about looking just pretty! Tara Sutaria teamed her tiger print blazer over a black crew neck crop top and matching cycling shorts. She carried a Diana mini tote bag from Gucci and walked in style with her chunky black sneakers on. The animal print blazer jacket sure made her date night look even spicier!

Throwing it back to summer nights, sisterhood, short hair and stripes, the Tadap actress shared a picture with Shraddha Mehta looking stunning in a zebra print bralette with black high-waist trousers. She added a monogrammed Gucci belt to the mix for a touch of luxe and looked like a wild party girl! Her strappy crop top featured a plunging V neckline and is a versatile piece that can be styled up or down in multiple ways.

The 26-year-old star oozed sensuous vibes in her zebra print co-ord set from July Issue which featured a mini strapless dress with cut out detailing at the midriff and a long jacket that bore flap pockets. Her animal print outfit was teamed with hoop earrings, finger rings, Stella McCartney’s black sunnies, and ankle-strap stilettos that sparkled pretty. On point makeup, messy hair and a glossy chocolate brown pout sealed her look perfectly.

Tara Sutaria's casual street style look proves that she is a bonafide style maven. Pairing her cool zebra print trousers with a basic black sleeveless crop top, she looked fabulous. Her jazzy high-waisted animal print pants was indeed a statement-making number. Poker straight hair, subtle glam makeup and matching animal print heels elevated her style. She carried a black leather mini handbag and rounded off her look glamorously.

Which of the 4 chic looks of Tara Suataria in animal print outfit do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Shraddha Kapoor showed how to make a fabulous summer style splash in maxi dresses