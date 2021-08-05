4 Times when celebs showed us purple gowns are the ideal option to amp up a party closet

If you’re a regular party-goer, you’ll know the challenges that come along with the question you often ask yourself, “What do I wear?” Gowns are a great option as they need to look spiffy and stay quintessential. They don’t demand above and beyond styling, just throw a single piece and you’re good to go. They transmit a tip-top vibe that makes them more reliable than anything else. Ready to party, but this time with a jazzy shade?

If you have a go-to hue or an aesthetic that has floral and black involved in it, may we suggest you try purple? It’s peppy, chic, and ultra-warm to see. They deserve a chance to make for a perfect party number too. We’ve got a stylebook with celebs who showed how good of a hue this can be with on-fleek drama. Get ready to add these to your party closet!

Are you team formalwear or informal? Here’s what you get if you can’t decide and it’s a good thing, between. donned an Alex Perry purple gown structured with a knot on the bodice, and details like shoulder pads the kind you take to the office but through your blazer. It was attached to her outfit that made it look like a cape. She elevated the already beautiful number with statement studded earrings.

Let this sink in: Time to own the party floor. Janhvi Kapoor dressed in an Alina Anwar Couture strapless gown that made for a stupendous case. The thigh-high slit number didn’t take too long to capture our attention as it featured a sweetheart neckline and a ruched fabric which looked stunning. The drape that flowed down from her waist was also held together at the side with a chiffon knot that played as the dramatic train. Style yours with stilettos and chunky necklaces.

How boring is a party without any sparkle? The Zara Umrigar bodycon dress is a dream come true outfit. Kriti Sanon looked resplendent in this hand-embroidered work that was lit up with heavy work and also bore a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. Pick golden strappy heels and teardrop earrings to seal the look.

Have a soft spot for satin attire? We get it, the fabric looks like everything luxe love. Vanessa Hudgens in a plunging neckline and halter-neck number looked awe-inspiring and how! It was also a double chiffon train that flowed down from her shoulder and landed on the floor. Let this be your No.1 pick for a swanky event.

Who according to you styled it the best? Let us know in the comments below.

