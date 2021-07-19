5 Actresses who showed blue dresses are worth obsessing over & will forever be the perfect colour one can own

In a world full of chaos, make your fashion choices effortlessly classy and less complicated. The need for comfort dressing won’t subside and will continue to urge you to style your best. While pajamas remained a favourite over the lockdown days, dresses weren’t entirely ignored. Think about how a basic monochrome bodycon dress can be given an instant glow-up through a makeover or just by adding an extra jacket. Dresses are downright high on glam whenever you choose to pick one and play dress-up.

While whites and blacks are seen as primary picks in helping you get fully dressed, broadening the scope for adding in new shades can help you dial up your mood and your fashion know-how. We’ve picked blue for the day to help you understand blues aren’t always awful. Scroll now and see how the B-town divas proved blues can upstage every other colour in the spectrum.

Bask in the glory of what a picture this blue sequin dress can form for you. Nora Fatehi shoned in a Naeem Khan turtleneck bodycon dress that featured sheer fabric and shoulder pads with a mini-set at the back. To elevate the glitter factor, she picked out silver earrings and peep-toe heels.

Craving for some shine? Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a blue Prabal Gurung gown that entailed metallic fringe details on her sleeve, shoulder, and waist belt. While all the drama was placed at the top, from the waist down, it bore fabric buttons and a thigh-high slit. With strappy heels, she was ready to leave some sparkle outside.

Taking the one-shoulder dress a level higher, Janhvi Kapoor kept it nothing but hot in an asymmetrical Atelier ExC satin dress that had all drool-inducing elements like ruffles, thigh-high slit, and a cut-out. Her ankle-strap pink feathery stilettos added some cuteness too!

Relaxing out to the highest limit and looking chic at the same minute is Ananya Panday in her satin light blue cowl-neck dress. Her noodle strap and slit dress are perfect to be worn for date nights and when on a beach-side vacation.

Parties are always a little more fun when you know you’ve gone there dressed like a diva. Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a Prabal Gurung maxi-length sleeveless dress that also consisted of a full-sleeve that was attached to only one side. The blue dress had impeccable fringe details, few fabric buttons placed on the shoulder, and a thigh-high slit. With matching pumps, she gleamed like a shining star!

