5 Actresses who showed neon green tops should occupy the happiest and coolest space in your wardrobe

Anything neon is the ultimate summer language that will keep your style ultra-peppy. The flashy hue knows its game too damn right, the one that can make anyone look fierce and cute at one go. Neon green to be precise has been living its life to the fullest in the closets of celebs. We're here all set to re-introduce this hue back into your closet.

B-town ladies are quick to offer up some inspiration, and neon green tops have been on their style charts for a while now. Although sticking to your basic tees like white, black, and subtle colours may seem to make more sense post the lockdown life, why go by the same old-rules rules? Here’s how to up the ante.

The Dear Zindagi actress gave us proof of what needs to be done when the cozy season is upon us. Dressed in a ribbed sleeveless crop top that came with a knotted detail at the front, was teamed with a cropped white jacket with a happy emoticon printed all over it. She further complimented her outfit with acid-wash high-waisted boyfriend jeans. While this seems like the perfect time to revisit some nostalgic moments, here’s bringing the 90’s favourite snap clip back in a winsome manner. The beautiful and balmy look called for neon orange and transparent strappy heels.

So much green, so much love. That’s the Shershaah actor’s outfit for us in a sentence. Kiara Advani is quite the neon green fanatic from luxe velvet pants to athleisure, she has it all ruling her style. As seen here, she picked out a well-fitted bodycon sleeveless top with a mini U-neckline that saw well when tucked inside the beige high-waisted pants that bore the tie-up detail which appears with paper bag pants. Gold hoops wrapped her OOTD.

The queen of airport looks, has it all sorted with fashion. It’s a rarity to spot a failed moment. Here’s another that’s received a thumbs up from us, the contrasting duo struck the right chords in our hearts. The Chennai Express starlet clubbed her turtleneck top with electric blue glossy sweatpants. Keeping it sporty, her multi-coloured Nike shoes, a sling bag, gold hoop earrings, and sunglasses made a fab contribution.

Crop tops and Ananya Panday are the best treats to the eyes of fashion enthusiasts. We also learned the potential of white ensembles through this Gen Z. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress loves to keep her style mostly casual and here’s the time when she chose a green typography tee and paired it with white high-waisted ripped jeans that were cropped at the ankle. Oh, does Ananya ever step out without her sneakers on? We doubt it big time.

Drawstring ruched tops are the fresh update that’s slowly sneaked into the fashion shelves. Trendy, and perfect for dates, wore the crop top with beige paper bag pants. The V-neckline number didn’t own the limelight alone, hoop earrings, white bag, a face mask that twinned with the shade of her pants, and white square-shaped footwear put the street style look together.

