5 of Ananya Panday's halter neck outfits that are just too glam to be worn once

To look dressy always may not be a good idea but a few of us may have felt a sense of fashion defeat when we've had a bummed out mood due to multiple reasons and would have settled with a look if wouldn't have liked much. If playing dressing up doesn't bore you otherwise, let's take the idea of going all-out ahead with halter-neck outfits. It's a marvel when an ensemble's neckline does all the talking for you without having to put you on a stress mode as to how you'd style the rest of your look.

Some of the hot looks are marked down for you right here featuring Ananya Panday. Put some hot girl looks back on your radar with this edit. Last week for Gehraiyaan's trailer launch, Ananya was styled by Celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr in Tiger Mist's pista green cross wrap top with halter neck and a front-tie up detail. This crop top was put together with faux leather brown pants and pointed-toe snakeskin boots.

Red makes a comeback. Looks like Valentine's Day fever is here to go strong. Ananya looked like a firecracker in Aadnevik’s tiered gown. The asymmetric hem and the halter neck feature coupled with the plunging neckline has our heart racing high. She looked ultra-sexy when her look was wrapped up with ankle-strap heels.

If you thought a white ensemble is basic, zoom into this look and assure us that you will never say this out again. Head to work and catch up with your friends post your regular shift, what more could we demand from a jumpsuit? The Khaali Peeli actress rounded out her OOTD with gold hoop earrings and a tan belt that was the accessory made to turn hearts.

Call her anything but never a fashion newbie. What a pro! The 23-year-old's tiered gown from Gauri & Nainika entailed a well-fitted top that bore a plunging and a halter neckline. She looked the prettiest with the sparkly mini embellishments spread on the tulle layers. Who said you need flashy accessories to make a case?

All modish things come in black. Yes, it took us less than a second to declare this. When the halter-neck top gets its update, there's nothing quite it. If you too belong to the trendy fashion club, opt for a satin scarf top fastened with a circular gold hoop kind of detail from Cult Gaia. It also is a genius of a designed top that also talks about the midriff flossing trend. The Liger star wore this with high-waist trousers and gold drop earrings.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

