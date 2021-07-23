5 Beachwear looks that you can steal from beach babe, Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor may not have made her Bollywood debut as yet, but she sure has already made a great impact on the youth and the Gen Z audience. Her laid-back looks, and stylish outfits have already made her a youth fashion icon. Her Instagram feed is proof that she loves to spend her time at the beach, and she looks gorgeous in every beach picture that she posts. If you aspire to look just as photogenic and ravishing at the beach as Shanaya Kapoor, then here we have certain outfits and styling tips that you can easily steal from her.

Shanaya’s olive green swimsuit is absolutely magnetic! It is not as exposing as a bikini, but offers the same sultriness and magnetism. And let's face it, you absolutely cannot go wrong with olive green. The colour is definitely one of our favourites from the earthy-toned palette.

What better than a pair of white distressed white denim shorts at the beach? If you want to play it safe, opt for white hot shorts. We love how Shanaya has paired her white shorts with a matching crop top and a beige cropped shrug. The neckpiece, bracelets and earrings are definitely a great add on.

During times when you do not want to give away too much, opt for a sheer cover up over your favourite bikini. Shanaya’s sheer white cover up highlights her white bikini underneath. The adorable white hat and boho bracelets play a great role of being the best sidekicks to the outfit.

Flared printed pants at the beach with a bikini top? Yes, please! Shanaya looks resplendent as she has teamed her neutral-toned bikini top with flared printed pants. The accessories are another add on to this great look. We are in awe of the shell hoops, the classic beach hat and the dainty bracelets.

What is even better than white denim shorts? Black denim shorts! Shanaya has paired her swimsuit top with distressed black denim shorts and this look has got us floored! The Gen Z girl has further amplified the look with a statement neckpiece, stacks of bracelets and cute sunnies.

Which beach look by Shanaya Kapoor would you like to steal? Let us know in the comments below.

