5 Bhumi Pednekar saree styles will make you revisit the good old drape days that are soon to make a comeback

Draping therapy at its best ft. the diva who has been doing it the best - Bhumi Pednekar.

When you think of attending weddings, what’s the first question that instantly pops up in your mind? What am I going to wear? The most guessable picks would be a lehenga or a saree. For obvious reasons, they always spell comfort and elegance. The love for building up a saree wardrobe extends to a point wherein you end up asking your mother or your grandma to lend their timeless sarees to you. And, did we forget to mention they’re not destined to be draped in a particular pattern? They can be kept traditional or modern as per your will. If you’re up to broadening its scope with a bralette blouse or lots of sequins and more fun, let’s follow the sartorial steps of actress Bhumi Pednekar.

Time to make your post-pandemic dressing debut in sarees that are obsessed with glam. Ahead, find an edit that’ll make styling sarees ultra remarkable and steezy.

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress gives a tip on how to experiment with a different hued blouse. Why pick the same fabric when you can add extra appeal to your saree. She teamed her burgundy chiffon sequin saree from Manish Malhotra with a black sleeveless blouse that featured lace details and a plunging neckline.

Hit refresh with ruffles. Why fail to lend a newfangled update? Bhumi donned a classic red printed saree from Arpita Mehta with a full-sleeved blouse The saree had ruffles that played as the border, and tiered elements placed at the hem.

Bookmark the look for the next festivity. The Durgamati starlet is always the one who will make you set festive goals with her collection of ensembles. Want to look both traditional and stunning? Celebrate with a Kanjeevaram saree. The pink and blue duo was decked up in gold floral motifs and a zari border. With a strappy gold blouse, she added a touch of modishness.

Black and white? Can there be a better match, ever? Bhumi opted for a Faabiiana striped saree that was doused in intricate studs, and she teamed it with a strapless blouse.

Many hues in a saree? Place your trust in its ability to make for an angelic look. Pranita Shetty styled Bhumi in a linen saree from Anavila. A muted pink blouse was all it took to keep it alluringly simple.

Which saree do you wish to own? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone in midi length dresses makes us add all these to our cart

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×