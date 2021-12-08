5 of Bride to be Katrina Kaif's most EXPERIMENTAL beauty looks that we're crushing on

Katrina Kaif is all set to be one of the most gorgeous desi brides. The actress isn't too open to experimenting with her makeup and beauty looks and likes to stick to what she knows best - a flawless base, neutral-tone colour palette and lots of gloss with her lustrous hair styled to one side. But there have been times when the actress stepped out of her comfort zone and tried out something new. Take a look!

Her most recent look, when she stepped out to promote Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif picked out a pastel blue saree by Anita Dongre. The actress made her eyes pop by matching her eyeshadow with her blue outfit at the edge of her eyes while the rest of her face was illuminated with balmy lips and flushed cheeks.

When the 38-year-old Bharat actress graced the Cannes Film Festival, she looked striking in a bright red Elie Saab dress on the red carpet. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and instead of her go-to neutral lips, she opted for a bright shade that matched her outfit.

For yet another Cannes red carpet, the actress looked bold and beautiful in a black strapless lace corset-style dress. Her burgundy locks were styled in her usual side-parting and this time around, the Bharat actress made a statement with her eyes! Blended smokey cat eyes highlighted her face and made for a striking look.

Putting forth one of the most sizzling looks, Katrina rocked a burgundy-hued pantsuit that she wore with a corset-style top beneath. This time around, the actress kept her makeup simple while she experimented with her hair. Still styled to one side, her locks featured the wet hair look and were styled into messy waves that truly gave her outfit and makeup an upgrade.

Making a statement with her hair yet again, the actress rocked an ultra-high ponytail at the top of her head. It further added to her glamorous shimmery outfit. Her makeup involved her go-to illuminated skin, defined eyes and glossy lips to top it off.

Which was Katrina Kaif's most experimental look so far according to you? Are you excited to witness her bridal makeup? Comment below and let us know.

