5 Celebs prove Anarkalis are the prettiest bet for your Krishna Janmashtami outfit inspiration

The devotees of Lord Krishna know August 30 as the day the lover of creamy butter was born. While tomorrow may seem like a regular Monday, Krishna Janmashtami will give another reason to dress up, offer prayers and sweets. It’s a day that can be well cherished even at home while you ensure your desi style is on fleek. May we do the honour of guiding you?

B-town actresses have always led the right way in serving up outfit inspiration and here’s something that will help you indulge better in the festive spirit. We decided to give white a special space by placing it at the top of this desi edit. White is both immaculate and a timeless hue that charms your heart with any attire in less than a minute. loves a desi moment even during movie promotions, and this white Anarkali designed with gold embroidery and subtle pleats makes for a cop-worthy look. We’d give it a 10/10 for the elegance she emanated here with dupatta, statement earrings, and gold-embroidered heels. Bonus: This can be worn to a wedding as well.

The ever-beautiful never skips a chance to don the most glamorous ethnic silhouette. The starlet who takes pride in showing the universe that her roots and heart live in India wore an intensely embellished silver and blush pink Manish Malhotra Anarkali to a reception. It came with a dupatta that was pumped a little extra with tassel details.

The secret code to make any ensemble look up to minute lies in a good print game. A yellow outfit with floral prints makes for a super fresh style. The Anita Dongre number featured a midi-length Anarkali with 3/4th sleeves and a broad border. Kriti Sanon's summer-friendly attire was styled with churidar and dupatta that was accentuated pretty with tassels.

Is there anything donned by Kareena Kapoor Khan that doesn’t reach the public eye? While brocade Anarkali and lehengas have her stamp of approval, here’s the yellow Ridhi Mehra’s georgette outfit that transports us instantly to a mellow zone. The hand-embroidery number bore all things shine like sequins, mirrors, and pearls. The sheer dupatta along with a choker necklace and chandbalis were used to wrap the traditional look.

Throwback to a time when blue looked like the most flattering and comforting colour. Kiara Advani gets the points for it. The floor-length Anarkali was lit as bright as the night sky with embroidery work. She put the look together with jhumkas, potli bag, and juttis. All that matched to perfection!

Whose style are you most likely to emulate? Let us know in the comments below.

