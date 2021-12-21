5 of Deepika Padukone's hair accessories, from hair bands to flowers that truly elevated her hair game

Deepika Padukone has always been one step ahead when it comes to making beauty and fashion statements. One way that the diva ensures that her hair game is always on point, is by picking the most perfect hair accessories. From veils to hair bands and more, here's a peek at Deepika Padukone's flawless accessory game.

Flowers

Need to elevate your desi look? A way to never go wrong is by adding flowers to your hair. Deepika Padukone did just that by not opting for the usual gajra, but instead going with roses lined just above her bun after the braid, to match with her opulent floral lehenga.

Retro hairband

Need a simple yet stylish way to keep your hair away from your face? Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone on how to rock a simple hairband and match it partly with your outfit. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail and secured her hair back with a black hairband to complete her retro-chic look.

Silk scarf

Most recently, for the world premiere of her next film 83, the 35-year-old actress rocked an unusual look in a Valentino ensemble. She styled this red outfit with a matching silk scarf that covered her entire head and was secured at the nape of her neck. A pair of rubies and cat-eye makeup accentuated her look.

Satin hair tie

To match with her outfit, Deepika Padukone then rocked a satin green hair tie to secure her low messy ponytail. A pair of green and gold earrings completed this head-to-toe monotone look seamlessly.

Sheer veil

For a look that was all about the drama, Deepika Padukone topped off her lavender dress with a sheer matching veil that featured shimmery sequin work all over and a feather detail hemline. This look was all about the drama and accentuated her favourite slick-back hairdo well.

Which hair accessory of Deepika Padukone's is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 9 Celebs who looked like Christmas ornaments in red SPARKLY outfits