5 Different ways you can style jogger pants for a sporty and chic look

Joggers are the safest option for people who love casual and street style fashion. It gives you comfort and can be used as a versatile piece of clothing, especially in winter. Find out 5 different ways you can wear jogger pants.

Want to give your regular jogger pants a facelift? Fret not, as we are here to keep your fashion woes at bay. Joggers are the best comfort wear during winters without a doubt. You want to be in them all day long and never take them off. This is why we are here to talk about 5 different ways jogger pants can be worn to make it a fashion trend in winter.

If you are too bothered by wearing tight legging, jeans or dresses, simply get rid of them and add joggers in your wardrobe. It is cosy and sporty at the same time. It can be worn for your workout regime as well as a casual outing with friends. Check out 5 different ways you can wear joggers.

1. Joggers with a plain white tee

If the weather is not too cold outside, you can keep it light and casual by wearing a plain white tee with your joggers. Pair it with sneakers and a hat. This could be your look for grocery shopping, running errands or catching up with friends while getting a cup of coffee.

2. Pair it with a denim jacket

If you’re looking for a semi-casual look and want to keep it classy and chic, pair your joggers with a stylish denim jacket. You can wear boots or sneakers and complete your look with a sling bag.

3. Joggers with high heeled boots

Joggers with high heeled boots have been a fashion trend for long now. Get yourself a pair of white boots or neutral shade and pair it with grey joggers or brown joggers. You can match it with a white tee, a brown sweater or a trench coat.

4. Joggers with an overcoat

Layer it with an overcoat and a light sweater. Joggers, boots and an overcoat are major fashion goals keeping comfort and style in mind. You can carry a sling bag and a hat to complete this look.

5. Go monochrome

To keep it casual, chic and cosy, simply adorn yourself in a monochrome tracksuit. Match your jogger pants with a hoodie or a sweatshirt of the same colour. This could be your workout outfit, airport look or for a casual meet up with friends.

