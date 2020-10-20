5 Easy fashion hacks we have learned from Kriti Sanon’s festive wardrobe

Here are all the style tips you need to learn from Kriti Sanon's festive wardrobe. Check it out

We love it when celebs play dress up, especially during festivals. While serving some of the major style cues, they also unknowingly give the world fashion hacks to look good with minimum effort. Today we have the Luka Chuppi actress, Kriti Sanon who, over the years, has definitely proved her worth when it comes to fashion. Now, who better to learn from than the diva herself? Here are the top 5 fashion hacks we’ve learned from Kriti Sanon’s festive wardrobe choices:

A little bit of bold goes a long way:

When it comes to Kriti Sanon, you’ll often find her rocking mini dresses or strapless wonders. So, even when it comes to her festive wardrobe, she does the same. No matter how embellished or sequin-filled the saree is, she makes quite the statement with the blouse, showing the world that a bit of a bold statement goes a long way!

Mixing the best of both worlds:

A black kurta or an LBD is a wardrobe staple. Kriti Sanon took it to a whole new level by styling it with a pair of statement-making traditional silver earrings. While the earrings were a statement in itself, the actress took things to the next level by pairing the dress with white sneakers and also brought the best of both worlds into one look.

Reuse your old lehengas:

If you’re a fan of lehengas but have an event where going OTT is not the option, all you can do is pick the lehenga skirt and pair it with a solid-coloured blouse. This will tone down the attention-seeking capacity of the whole lehenga while balancing out the look pretty well.

Don’t be scared of playing with colours:

When it comes to your festive wardrobe, it is important to create a statement. Now, what better and easier way to do that than opt for bright colours. No matter what the occasion, you’re bound to make a statement!

Simplicity at it’s best:

You can never go wrong with a simple kurta and palazzo set. But, make sure to chose a kurta that not only creates a subtle statement but also compliments your body type! It’s not always necessary to keep up with the trends, sometimes you can go back to your old strappy kurtas and still make a statement.

