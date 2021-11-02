5 Ethnic ensembles from Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe that will serve as your ideal Diwali inspiration

We can't keep calm because Diwali is here and just two days away. People have already started to prettify their houses with small decorative lights and streets and lanes have already lit up beautifully. This time of the year the whole country looks so beautiful carrying a festive spirit on our hearts and minds that maybe just for a few days people forget all their sorrows and hop in this glorious celebration.

And you know what any festival means- time to bring about our ethnic game and the fashionista in us. If you are a procrastinator and still not done with your shopping, we have some great inspiration lined up for you. We know how Sara Ali Khan loves to dress up in easy breezy ethnic suits for her off-duty looks but she can even show you the right way to dress up for occasions. Take a look.

For last year's Diwali celebration, Sara opted for an elegant yet gorgeous outfit from ace couturier Manish Malhotra. She wore a royal blue churidar set that was teamed with a lemon yellow dupatta. She looked like a true princess in this ensemble. The kurta featured intricate embroidery with gold zari work. Her dupatta also featured a broad zari border that added a regal touch to the garb. She wore gorgeous statement earrings with emeralds and pearls along with golden juttis and kept her hair and makeup subtle and pretty.

Again, she looked no less than a royal in this purple Anarkali. The floor-length traditional dress by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla had gold gota patti work all over. A matching organza dupatta with a thick zari border oozed elegance. She decided only to team with a pair of statement earrings. With a soft eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude glossy lipstick with her hair done in waves, she looked like a dream.

If you want to add a bit of funk to your traditional wear, take cues on how to wear a quirky saree like Sara. She wore a pink saree by Madhurya Creations that was covered with witty taglines and 54 art motifs. It was adorned with quirky patterns and the whole saree was a play of colours that was an expression of Sara's quirky self. She teamed it with a pink satin blouse and silver jhumkas. Keeping her makeup minimal, she wore a tiny blue bindi with pink lips.

For a burst of colour as well as keeping your outfit fuss-free, Sara's orange sharara set from Arpita Mehta is an ideal pick. It comprised a hand embroidered blouse and sharara pants. She wore a complementary shrug with cowrie-shell detailing and the pants bore foliage motifs. She chose a pair of earrings and a diamond ring to add to her outfit. Her makeup kept minimal with rosy pink lips, she looked fresh and flawless.

For an OTT look, Sara's sunshine yellow lehenga is a perfect pick. Her matching blouse came with elbow-length sleeves featuring organza fabric. It has intricate floral embroidery in gold and silver with gota patti work on the sleeves and neckline. With gold jewellery including bangles, soft smokey eyes and a messy braid she looked beautiful.

So which one of Sara's ethnic looks do you want to pick for Diwali? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: 5 Times Kiara Advani's sharara sets showed us how to take our ethnic game a notch higher