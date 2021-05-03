5 Ethnic suits from Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe perfect for a summer wedding celebration

Alia Bhatt has a vibrant collection of regal ethnic suits perfect for every Indian celebration, especially grand wedding events. Check it out!

Ethnic suits have a special charm that makes the wearer 100 times prettier. surely knows this magic and has donned the traditional style in all hues of happiness in the most regal way. She can pull off all styles but we are in love with her desi avatar and here are 5 times she aced the perfect Indian girl look in ethnic suits. Take inspiration from the diva to rock a stunning look as a bridesmaid, wedding guest and even for Haldi celebrations.

Purple

At the trailer launch of Kalank, Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in a heavy embroidered purple Anarkali suit by Anamika Khanna. With multi-hued floral thread work and sheer dual-toned patched work dupatta, her ethnic look was beyond beautiful. She elevated her style statement with earrings by Nora Jewels and gold kolhapuri wedges by Crimzon. Alia opted for minimal makeup and pinned back her wavy hair in a centre-parted hairdo.

Red

Her royal look in a reddish pink kurta-palazzo set is perfect for summer weddings. The Banarasi dupatta was the highlight of her luxe look. The colour complemented her complexion very well and a pair of statement gold earrings by Raniwala gave a traditional touch of magnificence to her look. A tiny black bindi and centre-parted sleek ponytail rounded off her stunning look.

Yellow

Bright like the sun, Alia Bhatt’s kurta-palazzo set from Manish Malhotra bore embroidery in golden threads and is a perfect pick for a Haldi ceremony. Polki jhumkas from AKM Mehrasons Jewellers, subtle pink eyeshadow, nude lips and partially braided wavy hair rounded out her vibrant look. Her flared pants and full-sleeved kurta set was definitely a stunner and Alia won our hearts with her impeccable sartorial choice for the event.

Blue

Her minimal look in sky blue sharara suit with pink and green floral print is yet another blissful look in which Alia looked absolutely alluring. She styled up with silver jhumkas, kolhapuri chappals and ditched makeup and signed off her elegant look in a side-parted hairdo. The blue floral printed sharara suit by Gopi Vaid is an interesting choice to bookmark this Shaadi season.

White

Her cream-hued high neck Anarkali set from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee bore golden embroidery. The diva opted for dewy makeup to compliment her desi look. Big Polki chandbalis by Sunita Shekhawat and gold wedges completed her accessory department and Alia Bhatt styled her hair up into a neat bun. Her regal look in cream was delicate, subtle yet eye-grabbing and angelic. We totally loved her ethnic look in cream and gold.

Which of the five looks of the diva would you opt for a wedding celebration? Tell us in the comments below.

