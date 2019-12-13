5 expensive handbags of Kareena Kapoor that every woman dreams to have in their closets

Kareena Kapoor’s handbags are to swoon over and something every woman will dream to have in their closets. Here are our top 5 picks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to set new trends in Bollywood every now and then. From her dressing style to hair, makeup, accessories, she has proven to be dressed impeccably for every event. Women admire Mrs Khan for her brilliantly posh and sophisticated fashion sense. This time, she has stolen our hearts with her collection of gorgeous handbags, some of which even are ultra-luxurious and expensive. Still, we truly wish to have those handbags in our wardrobe to nail it every way.

Classy Casaque Epsom

Recently, Bebo was spotted at the airport wearing t-shirt and denim jeans and she paired it up with an olive green jacket and brown boots. But this entire look was complemented with the gorgeous Casaque Epsom Bag in deep brown colour. This handbag is the prime eye-catcher of Kareena’s look and is extremely classy and works well with all kinds of outfits.

Jet Black Birkin Bag

Here is another classy look of Mrs. Khan which is paired up with an elegant black Birkin bag. It flawlessly complements her gorgeous red sleeve less maxi dress. The bag is worth Rs 20-25 lakhs.

Black Chanel Handbag

This time, the Jab We Met actress was spotted with her son Taimur. She is seen carrying a black handbag from Chanel, which looks gorgeous and would go well with all formal looks. Bebo is then seen carrying it with her uber-smart outfit that is a white t-shirt and jeans paired again, with an olive green jacket and brown boots.

Classy Dior Bag

From Anushka to Kangana to Kiara, everyone is in love with this bag by Christian Dior. Now, Kareena has also been added to the list. She has recently been seen with the bag at the airport, which just makes her outfit look even cooler. This Dior handbag has been designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri and costs around 2 lakhs.

Chanel Cross Body Vanity Bag

Bebo has recently been seen in a selfie, where she confidently flaunts her no-makeup look. Her look is quite praiseworthy, but the Chanel Cross Body Vanity Bag in black actually grabs our entire attention. The bag costs around 4 lakhs.

Credits :Instagram

