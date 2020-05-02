5 expert approved ways to style a simple white shirt

In our latest session of Live with Pinkvilla Fashion we touched base with costume designer and stylist Eka Lakhani and she enlightened us with some stunning style tips.

“With what’s happening around the world and the way things are, we need to start getting a little careful about how we utilise things. I love fashion but it’s now time to get conscious… recycle and reboot,” Eka said as she explained why styling the same outfit in different ways is so important now.

The stellar costume designer has worked with designers like Sabyasachi, directors like Mani Ratnam and and actors like , , and more. She has a keen sense of fashion and believes that nuances in a person’s personality can affect the way someone dresses.

So. Here are her top 5 ways to style a white shirt. (You REALLY want to read to the end of this one.)

1 White shirt, denims (preferably straight cut and non-stretchy), tan brogues and a tan bag with John Lennon Raybans.. Just a classic combination.

2 Going out after work? Carry a pair of black leather pants. Open a couple of buttons of your white shirt, add some delicate gold chains of various lengths, pull your hair into a slick back ponytail and finally a red lip.

3. Wear your favourite white shirt with a lehenga. Yep. You heard that right. So basically you tie your shirt up on your waist depending on the skin show you’re comfortable with. Something like this just tones down a heavy lehenga and completely modernises your outfit.

4. The coolest way to repurpose your white shirt is to make it into a skirt. So you basically button up your white shirt around your waist leaving the sleeves out. And then you tie the sleeves up in a knot like a belt. To stylise it further, leave a couple of the bottom buttons open to create a slit.

5. The final way is the most unconventional. You wear your shirt backwards. Yup. Collar in the front. And then instead of buttoning up the back you just tie it at your waist in a double knot. So in the front it gives you a pseudo turtleneck vibe with a nice low back. (We told you to wait until the end.)

It’s going to be a different time and when it comes to fashion sustainability and slow fashion is key. So always remember to make the most of each piece you own.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :PINKVILLA

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×