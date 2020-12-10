5 FABULOUS ways to wear a sweater in style this winter ft. Deepika Padukone

Looking for a way to make your boring sweaters look fabulous? Deepika Padukone has got you covered! Check it out

Winter has always been that time of the years when we start to bring our comfiest pajamas out and bundle up in the cosiest corner of the house. While it is undoubtedly a treat for us lazy people, you cannot deny the amount of fun it is to play dress up in winters. You rarely have to think of getting tanned or feeling hot and while we’re at it, it’s definitely a treat to layer those expensive jackets we’ve been hoarding in our closets. But its the winter season and you cannot make do without your trusted sweaters to keep you warm and since we’re at it, its time to look our fashionable best!

is on our list today and seems like her love for winter wardrobe is real. She is often seen sporting turtlenecks and layering her outfits with jackets even in the Mumbai heat. So, we took this opportunity to look into our archives and find you all the fashion inspiration you need this winter!

Go Monochrome or go home

We’ve been saying this for a long while and we’ll say it again - one of the easiest and best ways to look fashionable is to go monochrome. It requires very less effort to put together an outfit of the same colour. I mean, even a child can do that. Once you know what colour you want, all you need to do is play around with textures like Deepika did here. She chose for a knitted sweater and styled it with cotton pants to make the most of her look!

Make colour your poison

Bright colours always make a statement. It can literally be your poison if you chose the brightest of colours from the lot. While people are resorting to blacks and other basic shades, you can always play around with colours even when it comes to going casual.

As an added bonus, colour-blocking can always be a fun way to play around with colours!

Style it with a skirt

Sweaters have a bad reputation of making you look like a grandma but to be a bit harsh here, it could be just the way you’ve been styling it. Make the most of the fashionable wardrobe and stunning pieces you’ve been hoarding. Pick a gorgeous skirt that is quite the opposite of the knitted sweater you own. Always remember, mixing plush fabrics with bulky ones can even make you look good!

Layering is the key!

As much as we missed layering throughout the year, it’s winter and it’s the time to make the most of it. Layering over a bulky sweater is not always a good option but trendy turtle necks and sweaters that don’t necessarily puff you up can be the best thing. While you save yourself from the cold with these pieces, you can play around with jackets and overcoats that don’t necessarily scream winter. It can be a fun way to use up your simpler, casual jackets even in the cold.

Make it a dress

Deepika Padukone has always been the one to take it to the next level when it comes to styling and she certainly has a thing for sweaters. (courtesy of the long list we’ve seen already) You know she’s bound to experiment with her look and her feminine touch to making sweater into a dress is surely a winner!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

