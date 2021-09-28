5 Fashion picks that should be on your radar to amp up your style this winter

As the seasons change so does our clothing and fashion trends. While October can bring rounds of scorching heat waves, it is also the transitional season of gloomy rains to snowy cold weather. To survive the cold and keep yourselves warm and calm, cosy clothes with a functional purpose is necessary. Grab these 5 chic weather-friendly fashion pieces that you’ll love to wear this winter season.

Face Scarf

A multipurpose scarf is a styling must-have. It can go well with your chic jeans and top and also be used with your face mask while travelling out. This breath easy scarf with a floral pattern can add oomph to your style with its elegant charms.

Price: Rs 325

Gloves

To keep your arm warm and save you from the freezing cold winds during driving, these full arm cotton gloves with a floral design will be of great use.

Price: Rs 399

Turtle Neck Top

This full sleeve black turtle neck top is a versatile number that’ll make you look super stunning. You can team it with your skinny jeans to shorts and get winter ready in dapper style.

Price: Rs 448

Mellow Yellow Pullover

Oversized silhouettes are a great hit this season. Weather with pom-pom details and ribbed texture is an eye-grabber that will definitely elevate your style quotient.

Price: Rs 919

Loafer Socks

Loafer socks keep your feet warm and cosy and save you from the toil of wearing long socks that are hard to remove often.

Price: Rs 348

