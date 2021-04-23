5 Floral dresses from Katrina Kaif’s wardrobe we wish we had this summer

The love for blazer dresses are in the spike this season and surely these three diva’s love it in the same tone. Who do you think styled their look the best?

Count on to don a lazy girl’s tee-shirt and shorts one day, and ace an avant-garde gown the next day and look absolutely stunning in both. Her sense of style is relaxed, comfy and neutral but the star has proven several times that she can pull off any look with all the glam and hype. Summer being the perfect time to show off your pretty floral printed attires, here are 5 times Katrina rocked one and stole our hearts. Take cues from the diva to revamp your summer wardrobe with pretty floral dresses perfect for brunches to zoom meetings.

Katrina’s sunkissed photo in a sunshine hued summer floral frock gives us all the fairytale vibes. The corset style dress features a deep sweetheart neckline and has a fit and flare silhouette. She teamed the look with a dapper cool pastel yellow cropped blazer jacket with unstitched hemline and looked picture perfect in all ways. Filled in brows, dewy makeup with nude lips and side-parted messy hairdo rounded off her summer girl look. You can sport this yellow dress with jacket style to a brunch date or an intimate party to play it safe while keeping it stylish.

For movie promotion, the Bharat star sported a romantic red and pink Gauri Nainika number and looked fabulous as ever. With a deep V neck, ruched bodice and puffed full sleeves her asymmetrical floral midi dress bore a handful of fashion elements yet looked simple and elegant. The wide belt in similar print was an added style bonus to her beautiful dress. Ditching her usual side-parted hairdo, Katrina opted for a high ponytail in soft curls. She signed off the date night ready look with geometrical accessories in gold and a pair of red heels.

Another chic floral number that we wish to have from her wardrobe is a multi-coloured floral midi dress by Dolce and Gabbana. This country-style look can perfectly fit any girl’s repertoire of day dresses thanks to its vintage vibe and fitted bodice featuring a sweetheart neckline. The sleeveless piece is an ideal alternative to bodycon dresses to be comfortable during these humid days. She styled it up with stacked bracelets and looked bright and youthful in her floral dress.

The diva’s Magda Butrym Lagos floral print dress in purple and red is definitely one of a kind. Her one lakh worth mini dress featured mutton sleeves, a small trail on the front and a wrap-style bodice. Her dress cinched at her waist and all together channelled summery vibes. She perfected her look with nude gladiator heels, dewy makeup and her signature wavy hair.

The star donned a casual-chic midi dress from Mytheresa in black with pink and green floral print all over and looked super cute in it. Her easy-breezy look is a summer special dress and she paired it up with Monrow platform heels. The black belt and hoop earrings made sure her accessory department wasn't boring and the actress rounded off the simple look with subtle makeup and let her voluminous hair open.

