5 Fuss free and EASY steps to get the celebrity approved slick bun hairstyle 

Everybody from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon swear by this fuss-free and sleek look. Here's how you can achieve it.

One hairstyle that literally every Bollywood celebrity swears by, is the sleek, fuss-free bun. The sleek hairstyle was 's go-to look for the longest time and before we knew it, everybody followed suit.

While the hairstyle looks extremely elegant and is perfect for traditional outfits, it can be sported with trendy western wear as well. Here is a simple five-step method you can follow to achieve this exact look.

Step 1

Use a flat iron to straighten your hair as the sleek look can be achieved with only straight locks.

Step 2

Divide your hair equally to create a centre-parting. While you can go for your preferred side parting as well, celebrities tend to favour the centre part. Neatly comb your hair backwards after parting the hair.

Step 3

After pulling your hair back, take two smaller intersections from each part out, at your crown. Secure the rest of your hair into a tight ponytail at the nape of your neck with a scrunchie.

Step 4

Twist the ponytail around the base of the elastic band or scrunchie and secure it into the band. If your hair is uneven and keeps popping out, use hairpins to secure the hair firmly.

Step 5

Comb the two sections of hair you took out at the crown and pin them back separately. This is specifically done to ensure all the baby hair is secured separately for they can come undone if they are too short and don't reach the nape of your neck with your long hair.

Finish off with a dab of serum to keep the hair intact and give a glossy look to it.

