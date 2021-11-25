5 Gorgeous ethnic outfits to steal from Kiara Advani’s closet for this wedding season

We can’t lie, Kiara Advani in traditional outfits is a whole mood! Her glam game is so strong that the diva looks so beautiful effortlessly. Be it sarees, shararas or lehengas, Kiara’s closet features a gorgeous collection of wedding-ready outfits that fit well for each and every celebration. Here are our top 5 favourite looks of the Kabir Singh actress that can be your perfect style inspiration for the season.

Firstly we have Kiara Advani donning a fuchsia pink saree by Punit Balana. She teamed the plain saree with a green pink and black striped noodle strap blouse featuring a V neck and kept the look vibrant and elegant. Contemporary stone studded necklace, ring and comfortable sandals rounded off her stunning look. A plain saree with a strappy blouse can be your pick for a Rokha ceremony or reception party.

Giving true Indian vibes, Kiara’s splendid look in sheer green Torani saree is something we can’t get over easily. With scalloped hemline, white lace embroidery and a floral print backless blouse, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress’ parrot green will be a show-stealing number for a wedding. Kiara styled her look with staked pink bangles, jhumkas and tied her hair back into a neat bun.

Taking the less is more route, the star’s breathtaking look in a white lehenga teamed with a bright yellow striped dupatta from Faabiiana was all things perfect. Her crushed fabric lehenga texture gave an aesthetic feel to her glorious look. Choker necklace, subtle makeup and loose hair set in soft waves completed her awe-inspiring look neatly. A simple monotone lehenga with a contrasting dupatta like Kiara’s can steal eyes for a Mehandi ceremony.

Looking cheerful in red, Kiara totally rocked this Arpita Mehta number with her simple styling game. Teaming a statement necklace with her ethnic ensemble and letting her hair loose is something Kiara can’t let go of. She wore the sharara set with dupatta drape like a saree and rounded off her look with dewy makeup, hints of blush and red glossy lips.

Her royal look in a white Chikankari lehenga that bore intricate embroidery and mirror work detailing by Kanika Kapoor. Her enchanting lehenga had all the bling and party vibe needed to suit a grand wedding celebration. Kiara wore the neatly folded dupatta over her both shoulders and paired the look with luxe jewellery that complimented her style. A sleek bun and glam makeup rounded off her wedding guest style.

Which of her glam ethnic looks do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

