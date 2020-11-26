  1. Home
5 Must have pieces to grab from Tara Sutaria’s wardrobe

Looking to expand your style horizons? Here are the 5 must-have pieces to grab from Tara Sutaria’s wardrobe.
13295 reads Mumbai
5 must have pieces to grab from Tara Sutaria's wardrobe
Celebrities have always influenced fashion in India. From weddings to airport looks, everything that celebs wear becomes a trend and we have quite a lot of celebrity looks to prove the same! While they always set a glamorous foot forward, it is their personal style that also needs a round of applause. While some have failed with their off-duty style, others have emerged victorious with flying colours and today we have one such celebrity’s wardrobe on our list. 

Tara Sutaria has been making quite a bang when it comes to her fashion game and there’s no denying that! From her desi look to her off-duty ones, she’s always made sure to look her best at whatever comes her way and today we’ve selected 5 must-have pieces from her wardrobe that you absolutely cannot miss! 

The off-duty look

Classics are called classic for a reason and definitely, a must-have in every wardrobe. Instead of picking blue jeans, Tara’s idea to look chic is a pair of beige pants paired with a simple white tee. It’s definitely a more put-together approach to your casual off-duty look and something worth the try! 

The perfect pantsuit

You can hardly ever go wrong with a pantsuit and this white wonder paired with a matching turtleneck is surely worth the buy. Must-have pieces can be easily mismatched with anything else in your wardrobe and this pantsuit can definitely do that!

Saree not sorry

A saree is the most quintessential piece a woman can have in her wardrobe. This white chikankari wonder is surely a winner and depending on your mood and jewellery collection, you can dress it up or down making it quite the versatile piece to own. 

Lehengas for the win! 

tara sutaria fashion

This list covers most of your occasions which is why a lehenga is never to be skipped. A lehenga, just like a saree can be worn in quite a lot of different ways. You can pair it up with a shirt for a more relaxed look or style the blouse with a simple dupatta and pants for a modern desi vibe. 

The classic black gown

tara sutaria fashion

A black gown is quite a rage on the red carpet but so is it on a cocktail party or reception. You can look your elegant best with this easy strapless number making it one of the must-haves! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

