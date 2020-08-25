5 Must have pieces from Katrina Kaif’s wardrobe you need in your life RIGHT NOW

Katrina Kaif’s wadrobe has been filled with classic and trendy options and here are a few must-haves you need in your life!

has been in the industry for almost two decades now and in this time, she has definitely learned the trick of the trade. When it comes to her films, she has always been aceing with some of the most iconic movies. Even when it comes to fashion, she knows every trick to look her best no matter what the event. Now, what better person to go to when you need style inspiration? So, we dug out our favourites from her closet which are definitely a must-have in every wardrobe.

If you know Katrina, you know her love for floral lehengas. This particular number by Sabyasachi has our heart. It's perfect when you want to stand out at an event. Quite the summer essential, this lehenga is a must-have in every wardrobe!

Moving on, we have another desi look by the diva and this time around we have this Manish Malhotra anarkali that has our heart! White is a classic and when paired with the right amount of accessories, it is surely a winner. You can dress it up and down based on the event you're attended and boy are we in awe!

Another item we'd like to steal from Kat's closet is this gorgeous yellow bodycon that bit only shows her curvy frame but also grabs quite a lot of eyeballs!

Moving on, we have this stunning Anita Dongre saree that is enough to make a statement. Even with beachy waves and minimal makeup, it does make jaws drop!

Lastly, we all know that Kat has a great bikini collection that could make anyone envious. Now, who wouldn't want to steal this gorgeous scalloped bikini top from her closet? It's perfect for a day out at the beach, especially when you want all eyes on you!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

