5 Must haves from Kiara Advani's closet you need right now

Over the past few years, Kiara Advani is finding her way through some of the most popular movies of our times and there's no denying that. The Kabir Singh actress has been making quite the mark when it comes to her work. While she's always been on the toes with that, it's her fashion sense that has almost always caught our eyes. From red carpets to weddings and even industry parties, she's always making the most of her stunning looks. She knows her way around a gorgeous outfit and all ways to rock it in style and here are 5 must-haves to steal from her closet.

Saree all the way!

A gorgeous saree will never go out of style especially when it is as stunning as this tie-dye number. Sarees can be worn literally anywhere- from a wedding to a family gathering and it's ways bound to make a statement. Which is why this gorgeous nine yard is on our must-haves list!

The laid back kurta set

Kurta sets have been all the rage lately and instead of hoping the all-white bandwagon, you can always choose to keep things different with a printed wonder. If you like to go desi every now and then, you can even wear it a gathering with friends every now and then to create a stir!

Denim jacket

If nothing works and you want to revisit your casual roots, you will never go wrong with a denim jacket. It is one of the most classic ways to layer your look in style. Pair it with a dress or yoga pants or literally anything else and you'll still manage to look fashionable.

The classic black dress but with a twist!

An LBD is a must-have in every wardrobe. You can style it up or down based on liking. But one thing we've learnt from Kiara is how she stole the show with a trendy sleeve that literally made heads turn. It's always fun to add trendy elements to classic wonders!

Athleisure

As much as Kiara loves dressing up, you'll often find her stepping out in some of the comfiest athleisure clothing. The actress has multiple times resorted to her jogger pants, tank top and sneakers combo to step out in the city and to be honest there's nothing more comfortable and stylish than that!

