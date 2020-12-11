5 Outfits from Anushka Sharma’s comfy maternity wardrobe that literally can be worn by ALL

Looking for a way to look your fashionable best while keeping things comfortable? Anushka Sharma’s wardrobe serves as the perfect inspiration.

The mother-to-be, has always been the one to look her fashionable best no matter what the occasion or place. Even when it comes to chilling in the garden or boarding a plane to even celebrating Karva Chauth at home, you know she’s going to get the world talking with her effortless style. Elegance with simplicity is what she does best and even when it comes to pulling off OTT attires, she balances it out without going overboard and spoiling the whole look.

Now that she’s soon to turn into a new mother, it’s her maternity style that we have our eyes on. The actress who mostly stayed indoors for the most part of the pregnancy (duh! Covid), still managed to serve a few stunning looks that were easy and effortless making it not only perfect for pregnant mommies but also every other girl who likes to keep comfort first and style right by their side.

We cannot help but start the list with the very first photo that the couple shared. The new mother-to-be announced her pregnancy in a gorgeous sheer number. The polka dot number is undoubtedly an easy and relaxed choice for a day out with friends.

Another one of our favourite laid-back looks by Ms Sharma is this comfy onesie that not only screams comfort but also style. She styled it with a simple tee underneath while the colour of the jumpsuit itself was enough to steal the show. With white Converses and a natural look, Anushka’s maternity style is definitely up our alley.

For a dressier night out, Anushka surely has you covered. This solid coloured emerald green number with one-shouldered detail is one of our favourites by the diva. She surely knows her way around what looks good on her growing baby belly and we’re definitely not complaining. Pregnant or not, this will undoubtedly make you look good with the right amount of jewellery.

Wearing bright colours is one of the best ways to make a statement and when you want to keep things effortless yet stylish, this Anita Dongre number is the perfect pick. With a touch of bohemian elements and a flowy silhouette, this number is a perfect pick for a day out with friends.

Talking about easy styles, this gorgeous pastel kurta set is one of the most stunning pieces in her wardrobe and while it’s simple, it sure oozes elegance. With the right amount of jewellery, you can either dress it up or down and make a statement!

What are your thoughts about Anushka Sharma’s maternity style? Let us know in the comments section below.

