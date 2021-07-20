5 Outfits inspired by Khushi Kapoor that you can add to your wardrobe right away

Although the gorgeous has still not made her debut into the world of cinema, her ravishing dress sense and style statements are something to look upto. From her casual looks to her brunch looks to her party looks, she has got all of it figured. Her Instagram handle is filled with such awestrucking images that have time and again set our feeds on fire! So, if you aspire to dress up anything like her, you have come to the right place. Here, we have curated outfits inspired by Khushi Kapoor that you can shop right away!

Khushi Kapoor’s purple bikini is the perfect beachwear for summers. The astonishing lavender colour is so in trend right now. And we love how she has layered a matching long shrug with it and accessorised it with cat-eyed sunnies.

Khushi Kapoor surely has a soft spot for purple. Spotted in yet another lavender outfit, she brought forth the cottagecore trend into her insta feed. She is seen posing in her bedroom in a floral dress featuring puffy sleeves and a plunging square neckline.

Scarf tops are the new storming trend right now. They make a great option for brunch and are perfect for summers. Khushi is seen soaking under the sun in a dopamine coloured and artsy printed scarf top paired with beige pants. She has completed the look with a pair of retro sunnies, a sling and a stack of bracelets.

A plain white tank top is a must-have in every wardrobe. Khushi is seen posing in a white tank crop top that is probably the most effortless casual wear that one can own. You can pair this top with baggy pants and layer it with a sheer shrug.

A shirt dress is something you can never go wrong with. On days when you feel lethargic and lazy, and just do not feel like dressing up, you can just put on a shirt dress. Khushi has smartly used a brown belt to cinch her shirt dress and the waist. She has completed the attire with delicate golden hoops, a necklace and a bracelet.

