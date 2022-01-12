5 Outfits that prove that Ananya Panday has had a major style evolution

Ananya Panday has always been portrayed as the bubbly, chirpy girl-next-door. But looks like that actress wants to change her persona since she has had a major style evolution in the last month. The Gehraiyaan actress has adapted a bold, risqué and edgy style of dressing with her recent photoshoot images. Styled by Meagan Concessio aka Spacemuffin and designed by Shivan and Narresh, the team is opting for something unique and we are not complaining!

Ananya’s outfit featured a flawless amalgamation of comfort, style and the need of the season. The outfit featured a striped sweater that came with dramatic sleeves and bore fishnet details near to the cuffs. Ananya added a sultry twist to her winter fashion game by teaming up her sweater with a pair of fishnet stockings that were worn over a pair of what seemed like black biker shorts. The shorts and the stockings hugged Ananya at all the right places and flaunted her curves in just the right amount. She completed the look with a pair of vintage black and gold earrings from Chanel and also added a few fingerings in the shades of maroon, black and brown that perfectly matched the colours on the sweater.

If you still believe that bikinis are meant for the beach alone then let Ananya Panday give you a reality check. She proved it to us that a sleek black bikini when paired with a blazer means just enough business. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was seen posing in a chic black Skims bikini top which she paired with a high-waisted plain black bikini bottom from Shivan and Narresh and a plain black blazer thrown on top. Ananya's glowing skin and a touch of gloss seemed like the only fitting piece of vanity this look needed.

Ananya posed in yet another risqué that featured a sleeveless monokini bearing a plunging neckline and a gold hook that clutched both sides together forming the keyhole design in the front. The highlight of her look was the netted layer over her swimsuit. The ivory needle honeycomb cover slip dress added oomph to her minimalistic ivory maillot look. The SOTY 2 actress teamed it with chunky gold bangles and statement-making earrings from Vianage that matched with the gold hook in her outfit.

Ananya’s quirky ensemble featured a white mesh jacket with cut-out details all over, and was held together in the front with one closure. The see-through jacket was layered over what seemed like a nude toned bralette that made the attire sultry without giving away too much. The jacket was teamed with a matching high-waisted knee-length skirt that added a touch of femininity to the quirky look. The actress added a winter-friendly element to her off-beat look with a pair of white thigh-high boots bearing about 2 inches of heel. She sealed the look with accessories from Gehna Jewellers that comprised dainty diamond studded hoop earrings and multiple diamond fingerings.

For her latest edgy look, the Liger actress wore a khaki green transparent bodysuit curated with mesh from H&M. It came with an underwire bra and adjustable straps. The backless bodysuit was tucked inside a high-waist knitted ribbed skirt that cut a little below her knees and stuck ultra-tight. Ananya completed this edgy look by adding an extra oomph with a pair of Givenchy hoop earrings and knee-length faux leather boots from Christian Louboutin that appeared in shades of brown and black. That gold detail placed on her shoes' toes added an interesting touch to her overall look.

Which edgy look by the actress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

