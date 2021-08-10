5 Outfits you can LITERALLY recreate from Gen Z style icon Khushi Kapoor’s wardrobe

At the mere age of 20, has managed to establish a vast repertoire when it comes to fashion. Be it traditional ethnic wear with a modern twist, red-carpet-worthy moments or fresh Gen Z street style OOTDs, trust the young Kapoor sibling to show us EXACTLY how it’s done!

Her modern street style quotient has stolen our hearts and broken the internet countless times already. Khushi Kapoor has an Instagram aesthetic that perfectly resonates with the essence of her lifestyle - balancing quintessential Bollywood glamour with her current New York moment and Gen Z self! Bringing these two unique flavours together, she is all about referencing retro trends and reinventing them - muted and pastel colour palettes, cardigans, loose silhouettes and layering seem to recur in her signature style. Combined with a hint of Gen Z cottagecore aesthetics, Khushi Kapoor’s wardrobe has much to take inspiration from!

If you love her style as much as we do, here are 5 of her best fashion moments from her Instagram profile (@khushi05k) that you can totally recreate easily! Let’s take fashion inspiration from the budding trendsetter and elevate our own personal styles!

Look #1

Not one to shy away from vibrant colours, Khushi is always one to experiment! Combine soothing and versatile tones of lavender with delicate floral prints and an ultra-chic cottagecore peasant dress for the ultimate vintage feminine appeal! Here is a similar dress in a refreshing blue hue to recreate this style -

Ditsy Blue Ruched Vintage A-line Dress

₹ 1,512.00 – Buy Now.

Look #2

The trend of micro-minis are back, and Khushi Kapoor’s pleated mini skirt proves the resurgence! She pairs the cute tennis skirt number with a contrasting slouchy, dark grey jumper, making it a preppy and comfortable trans-seasonal ensemble. Get the look -

Solid White Pleated A-line Skirt

₹ 891.00 – Buy Now.

Solid Black Pullover Sweatshirt

₹ 792.00 – Buy Now.

Look #3

Scarf and bandanna tops are a Gen Z trend that is literally everywhere in 2021! The ultimate summer essential, Khushi shows us how to carry a scarf top in style. She pairs a vibrant printed one with khaki coloured pants and tops it with another trend - hexagonal sunglasses in a bold tint to match the top! Here is a similar ensemble you can shop for -

Paisley Orange Cropped Bandeau Scarf Top

₹ 891.00 – Buy Now.

Solid Khaki Tapered Pants

₹ 2,152.00 – Buy Now.

Rich Club Golden Red Hexagon Sunglasses

₹ 499.00 – Buy Now.

Look #4

Loose silhouettes and comfort are definitely one of her top priorities - and she proves that it does not have to be boring! Here, Khushi flawlessly carries a collared shirt with bold, popping prints and oversized sleeves with high waisted jeans, and ties a simple knot up front to take this laid back look to the next level! Get a similar look -

Sky Blue Printed Placket Blouse

₹ 1,352.00 – Buy Now.

Simplicity Light Blue Wide Leg Denim Jeans

₹ 1,272.00 – Buy Now.

Look #5

Gone are the times when a cardigan made you look out of touch with modern styles. Khushi proves that not only are cardigans comfortable, they can be fun and versatile as well! True to her experimental style, she pairs a lively blue cardigan with a matching cropped camisole top, and brings the look together with the neutral pants and her favourite oversized sneakers. Get the look -

Solid Blue Button-down Cardigan

₹ 1,192.00 – Buy Now.

Simplicity Solid Blue Cami Crop Top

₹ 441.00 – Buy Now.

Simplicity Solid Off-white Straight Jeans

₹ 997.00 – Buy Now.

For more fashion updates, follow @pinkvillafashion today!