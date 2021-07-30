5 Outfits that you can LITERALLY steal from Ananya Panday’s Instagram feed

Ananya Panday has been a style inspiration for the millennial crowd as well as the Gen-Z crowd since the time she has stepped into this industry. Her casual and comfortable looks have caused quite a storm among the youngsters and her fashion can usually be defined as bold but beautiful. She carries every trend with utmost charisma and glam and manages to pull off each trend effortlessly. The young actress makes sure to flaunt all her best looks on her Instagram feed and we are so in awe of all her looks. Here, we have a few outfits from her Instagram feed that you can take inspiration from and add to your wardrobe right away!

Ananya is seen casually lounging in her living room in a one-shoulder white top that she has paired with comfy black shorts and layered with an oversized beige jacket. A one-shoulder crop top is a must-have in every wardrobe. It is super effortless and good for days when you want to look stylish without having to put in much effort.

Price: Rs.455

The tie-dye trend is certainly creating quite a buzz and we are loving every bit of it. Ananya is seen posing in blue and white tie-dye pants at Maldives. She has paired the eye-catching pants with a white tube top and heart-shaped, pearl-studded hoops. These pants are a great pick if you want to stay in trend.

Price: Rs.1299

It's a known fact that bodycon dresses will never really go out of style no matter what. Ananya is seen posing in a yellow one-shoulder bodycon dress and she is looking radiant as ever. However the best aspect of this dress is the slit on the side that is bringing a certain uniqueness to the outfit.

Price: Rs.1026

Polka dots feel distinctly reflective of the past, but are reappearing in modern ways. It's safe to say that they are never going out of style since they are fun and graphic, and always a statement look that feels chic without being too serious. Ananya’s black and white midi strapless polka dress featuring a slim belt, is definitely statement-making.

Price: Rs.579

Ananya is seen hanging out with her pups at home wearing a comfortable yet chic ensemble that a lot of young girls would love to wear. She was seen wearing distressed white denims and a pink cropped tank tee that flaunted her toned waist. Distressed jeans are super fun to wear and when they are in white, they also add a touch of class to the look.

Price: Rs.1999

