5 Outfits you would want to steal from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wardrobe this summer

No one can take the place of our royal queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan when it comes to fashion.

When we think of style icons, the only name that comes to our mind is - Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has been a trendsetter since the time she stepped foot into this industry and has never failed to make us drool over her undying charisma till date. From stylish college looks to fusion looks to maternity looks, our glamorous diva has always managed to make a strong style statement and an undying impact on the audience. Her casual looks and her red carpet looks, both manage to create the same caliber of stir. Bebo loves to experiment with colours and exudes an aura of ageless beauty. Here are some of our favourite looks by Kareena that you would want to add to your wardrobe right away!

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to remind us that she truly is the queen of Bollywood. She was spotted wearing a subtle yet attention-commanding pantsuit that had us hooked. Kareena looked all kinds of gorgeous in this charcoal grey Peter Do pantsuit featuring a jacket with a plunging neckline along with a risque cut, sharp silhouette and fitted pants. She added a feminie touch to the daunting outfit by pairing it with black pumps.

Red is definitely the colour of the season and our very own Bebo has proved that with this stunning one-shoulder satin number by Materiel Tbilisi. The stunning outfit definitely brought out the best in Bebo as it perfectly complemented with her bright complexion. The actress further uplifted the look with chunky rings and nude heels with a streak of red.

Kareena definitely knows how to rock the one-shoulder look in style. If bold colours are your thing, then this ravishing ensemble will definitely catch your attention. Bebo opted for a neon combination that featured a one-shoulder ice blue bodysuit paired with a body-hugging A-line neon green skirt. The skirt was accentuated with shimmery sequin details. She styled the look with statement drop earrings, rings and barely-there strapped pumps.

Kareena even managed to add her own resplendent twist to the denim-on-denim look and proved yet again that her style game is seriously one to envy. Bebo paired a Tommy Hilfiger waistcoat in a darker denim shade with light tie-dye blue and white flared jeans from Madison On Peddar. She accessorised the look with a simple gold layered necklace and gave her face a peachy contour with a subtle smokey eye.

Kareena Kapoor Khan jumped into the pastel bandwagon and made it her own with this phenomenal dress. Adorned in a lemon yellow dress by Sydney-based designer, Dion Lee, Kareena looked like she came right out of a fairytale! The long-sleeved dress featured a cut-out at the midriff and soft smocking on its neckline and waist. The gathers were further enhanced with silver barbell hardware pieces, and the bottom was draped to create a ruffled hem. Bebo paired the look with simple diamond earrings and chocolate brown heels.

Which outfit would you like to steal from Bebo’s wardrobe? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 6 Times Katrina Kaif looked like a royal queen in traditional outfits

Share your comment ×