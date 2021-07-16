5 Pants from Tara Sutaria’s closet that you need to add in your shopping cart ASAP

Tara Sutaria’s style has always been classic yet trendy and her pant collection is something that can come in handy to every girl. Check it out

Ever since her debut in Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria has been taking the world by a storm with her stunning outfits. Right from lehengas to making a statement in some of the most trendy ensembles, Ms Sutaria has been nailing the fashion game. While she’s shown the world that she can pull off anything, it’s her collection of pants that we’re often caught eyeing on. So, if you’re also a fan of Tara’s fashion game, here are a few pants you need in your wardrobe.

The classic brown

A pair of classic brown pants are a must-have in every wardrobe. When paired with a white shirt it can easily turn into the perfect office look and if you’re not into formal dressing a crop top can always do the talking!

Flared jeans

One of the latest trends that Tara is obsessed with is the flared jeans. The actress has time and again shown how to rock it like a pro and it’s the chicest pair of denims right now.

Skinny jeans

If you’re into statement tops and shirts, you know that wearing flared at the bottom aswell might create an issue. So, a pair of dark washed skinny jeans is what Tara Sutaria loves and it’s a must-have.

White straight-cut pants

Whether you’re pairing it with a blazer or a sweater, a pair of white pants can be a great addition to your wardrobe. You don’t always need a pair of jeans to make a statement, sometimes white pants can do all the talking!

Mom jeans

Keeping things casual yet model chic is what the fashion vibe is right now. Which is why a pair of baggy mom jeans work as a great pair. It’s comfortable, chic and stylish and work well on most body types.

