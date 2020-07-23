5 Practical ways to look like Deepika Padukone in a jiffy

Look like Deepika Padukone and make the most of your wardrobe with these practical style hacks!

The Mastani of Bollywood, has definitely created a whirlwind with her impeccable taste in fashion and there's no denying that! For over years now, she has been serving looks like no other. From international red carpets to even airports, you'll rarely find her dressed down or worse in her sweats. Even when she takes a laid-back approach to fashion, she manages to look stylish and grab eyeballs no matter how simple the outfit is.

When it comes to real life, it's not always easy to look glamorous like Deepika herself, so, we've come up with a few practical ways to look like a diva in a jiffy.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress loves her denim and to be honest, who doesn't? This is one of the most practical and easy ways to recreate her look. All you need to do is have a bright coloured top or sweater to go with it. This is to ensure that all eyes are on you!

If you're a true fan of comfort and fashion, you know how amazing denim jackets can make you look. They are easy and practical (we know it's the same words we've been using, but they are truly easy and practical) to style. No matter what you're wearing or where you're going, a good denim jacket is worth all your efforts.

Layering is an effective way to look stylish without putting in too much effort. To be honest, we're sold at that part! All you need to do is put similar coloured pieces together and see a stylish outfit forming into nothing. What a cosy way to look your best!

If you have nothing to wear, one of the easiest pieces of clothing to put on is an oversized shirt and no matter what the event, Deepika Padukone has a look to serve your inspiration. From formal gatherings to chilling over the weekend, she has managed to make any and every shirt her go-to and we think it’s an important piece to have in your wardrobe!

When we talk about practical ways, it is difficult to miss a saree amidst all the casual looks. Deepika knows the power of a good drape and is often making quite the statement in sarees that create a statement. Invest in a simple one and raid your mom’s jewellery closet to style it in the most elegant way!

