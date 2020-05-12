5 practical ways to look stylish ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan

For years now, Bebo has served some of the most glamorous looks. But, looking back now, she has also proved to be just like us and here is her guide to look stylish in a practical way.

For decades now, Bollywood celebrities are known to make the most of their ‘star’ status and have managed to make their lives seem glamorous. From red carpet events to even the airports, our B-Town beauties have always been on their toes and found a way to step out - whether it is their chic ensembles or ultra-luxurious accesories.

Let’s be real here, there are days when they all make quite a lot of weird choices. For instance, are some of their airport attires with mini-skirts and high heels. As much as they look chic and elegant, let’s just say they are super ‘impractical’.

Breaking the ‘glamorous’ barrier is Kareena Kapoor Khan who takes fashion seriously on her terms. We all know she’s glamorous but, she has made quite a lot of practical choices over the years. It is the little things that she does with the ensembles that make her look glamorous. But, when you actually go-ahead to break up her looks, you’ll realise she’s just like us. So, we did just that and here are all the practical ways through which Bebo has managed to look stylish

1. The classic ol’ hoodie

It’s 2020 and we are almost stuck to our hoodie. From Ariana Grande glamming it up, to now, Kareena rocking it like a diva, hoodies are the best and practical way to chill in comfort. Bebo managed to make it one of the most stylish with a pair of leggings (again practical and comfy). Now, to amp up her look, she styled it with a hat and black boots. A large tote and open hair made for a practical look.

Pro tip: Accesories like a bag and a hat add to the look without you putting in a lot of effort.

2. Denim on denim

What’s better than one pair of denim? Two.

Denim on denim is a classic and one of the easiest ways to look stylish. Bebo took it a notch higher by pairing it up with a mesh top. You can go about doing it with just a simple tee.

3. Monochrome

Another easy way to look chic and stylish is to pick monochrome outfits. A tee and pair of pants is something that is practical and looks like you’ve put in a lot of effort with you doing the absolute minimum (well, that’s a secret only you and I know).

4. Bright colours

What’s so fancy about dresses? Nothing really. But, what manages to make you stand out is the bright colour. Kareena is often opting for brighter hues. It makes a statement while the silhouette, the makeup and hair are not OTT.

5. Red lip

We saved the best for last. If literally nothing works for you, a red lip definitely will. Put in as less effort as you want. But, while stepping out of your house, just put on a red lip and you’ll be good to go!

What do you think of Bebo’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×