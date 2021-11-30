5 Radiant gowns that we want to steal from Janhvi Kapoor’s closet

Janhvi Kapoor has made us drool over her airport looks as well as her red carpet looks. She has inspired young girls around her with her modern and urbane fashion taste. The diva has walked the red carpet several times in a radiant, princess-like gown that we can only imagine in our dreams. Here are a few gowns that we would steal from her.

Janhvi Kapoor looked like she came right out of a fairytale as she was seen dressed in a baby blue tulle gown. The strapless icy blue gown looked like an ethereal dream and made us want to get out of our sweatpants and dress up right away! Janhvi let her backless gown do all the talking as she ditched the accessories and simply opted for fingerings and a flawless hairdo.

Janhvi Kapoor looked like royalty personified as she was seen posing in a thigh-high slit black gown. The gorgeous Victorian slip dress was from Antithesis, a sustainable, high fashion brand. She paired the satin number with black opera gloves and rhinestone stacked cuff bracelets which exudes major Queen vibes. The Roohi actress completed the look with black point pumps with rhinestone embellishments from Christian Louboutin.

Janhvi Kapoor painted our feeds red in a gorgeous thigh-high slit red gown. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a strapless red gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She opted for dewy makeup and red lips. The actress styled her hair in soft waves. She accessorised her look with statement diamond earrings and completed her outfit with nude heels.

Janhvi wore an all red look in a gown from Atelier Zuhra. Her strapless gown had a fitted bodice adorned in mosaic mirror work. Her fitted bodice ball gown opened into a full skirt that had scattered mirror work appliqué. The look was styled with a matching, hot red lip colour and she kept the rest of the styling simple by keeping her make up minimal and wearing her hair in a pulled back bun.

Janhvi Kapoor looked like she was ready to walk down the aisle as she was seen posing in a white gown from Reem Acra’s bridal collection. The gown featured a fitted, intricately embroidered lace bodice and a voluminous mass of tulle skirt. The young actress accessorised the attire with studded diamond earrings and a stack of rings. She even opted for a bride-like hairstyle with an elegant updo adorned with delicate white flowers.

Which gown would you want to steal from Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 7 Celebs who showed us how to style velvet this wedding season