5 Sabyasachi lehengas worn by Anushka Sharma that will make you want to get married in them

has recently created quite a storm with her street style London fashion. However, we cannot forget her classic Indian silhouettes. From cotton kurta sets to sarees, Anushka has rocked every Indian attire. However, lehengas have been his ultimate favourite and she has especially shown her unapologetic love for Sabyasachi. Her entire wedding trousseau was a Sabyasachi dream. Here, we have four of our favourite Sabyasachi lehengas worn by the gorgeous Anushka Sharma.

Anushka even picked an edgy multi-hued Sabyasachi lehenga for a high profile Diwali party. The multicoloured lehenga featured a deep V-neck black blouse that was decked in delicate floral thread work while the skirt featured several colour-blocked panels in vibrant shades of orange, purple and even ice blue. Each panel was designed with dome-like architectural structures in contrasting shades. Anushka even chose matching Sabyasachi jewellery. She opted for an embellished choker and earrings set along with stacked bangles, all encrusted with coloured gemstones.

Anushka attended Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding reception in a regal Sabyasachi lehenga. The dark-toned ensemble comprised a printed billowing skirt that looked almost black paired with an ashy green high neck, full-sleeved blouse covered in intricate embellishments. Anushka completed the look with a printed dupatta that matched the skirt. The actress accessorised the attire with a pair of heavy chandbali earrings.

For her own Mehendi ceremony, Anushka chose to experiment with fun colours as she opted for a playful, colour-blocked lehenga by Sabyasachi. The multi-hied lehenga featured a floral printed blouse and a striped lehenga graphic skirt in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. The combination looked extremely lively. The number was hand-printed and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. The bride teamed the look with a stunning pair of jhumkas with turquoise and uncut diamonds again from Sabyasachi. She also chose custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi.

For her wedding reception, Anushka chose a show-stopping gold lehenga by Sabyasachi. It was decked in intricate work and its classic fuss-free cut also made it a comfortable wear. It featured a strappy round-neck blouse and a voluminous skirt. The metallic number was adorned in hand-beaten silver thread, textured sequins and organza flowers. The matching dupatta was cinched at the waist with a belt. Anushka sealed the look with a diamond choker and solitaire studs from Sabyasachi, and added a dash of colour to her ensemble with her traditional red chuda.

For her intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy Anushka walked the aisle in a floral lehenga from the house of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Just like all his other creations, this one too stood out for its intricate work. The pale blush pink lehenga was decked in hand-embroidered Indian lotus motifs that were merged with European flora and fauna. It was handcrafted in silk floss, gold and silver ‘tilla’ work. The metal threads, pearls and beads decked her floral lehenga. It took 32 days and 67 karigars to finish her wedding lehenga. Anushka complemented her lehenga with jadau jewellery handcrafted in uncut diamonds, pearls and pale pink spinel.

Which Sabyasachi lehenga by Anushka is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

