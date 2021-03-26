5 Striking looks of Selena Gomez in shades of romance that stole our hearts

The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hit maker, Selena Gomez is our favourite muse in red outfits. Here are 5 times she showed us how to stand out in the hue. Check it out!

Selena Gomez’s incredible sartorial choices have always made our hearts skip a beat. She makes sure to look elegant, graceful and absolutely stunning in her designer pieces. From floor-sweeping gowns to sultry dresses, the star pulls off anything in a refined style, never giving a chance for the naysayers to pinpoint a fault. Keeping it simple yet stunning in her own personal cutesy style, we look into 5 mind-blowing looks of the singer in shades of pure romance. And we are sure, just like us, you shall agree too, Selena in red hue makes a picture-perfect look every single time!

Selena Gomez made a fabulous appearance at Virgin Radio Station in a red risque ruffle gown featuring a plunging neckline and flowy sleeves. Donning the Giambattista Valli dress, the star looked every bit stunning in her bright red number. She left the tie detail in the neckline untied and pulled her hair up to a sleek top knot and rounded off her mesmerising look with dewy makeup and red lips.

One of our most favourite looks of Selena is her in Louis Vitton long red leather dress with floral cut-outs. A waist-tied belt and a plunging neckline embellished with ruffles gave a sensuous spin to her stunning dress. Selena elevated her glam look with black smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, pink lips and a centre-parted hairdo. She painted her nails in red and teamed golden multi-layered rings to craft up an impressive look.

For the 58th Grammy Awards, Selena was one of the best-dressed celebrities in her wine red Cushnie Et Ochs dress. The sensuous satin gown embraced her body very well making the star look glamorous in it. The convergent style dress featured cut out detailing on the top and Selena styled the look with Norman Silverman diamond hoop earrings and left her hair open in soft curls. She carried an emerald gemstone clutch bag by Rauwolf to round off her look.

The star opted for a simple crimson Prada gown for the American Music Awards and made sure all eyes were on her. Her floor-sweeping gown gave cinderella vibes and Selena carried the look gracefully. The singer showed off her gorgeous figure in her sleeveless gown that hugged her body and gradually flared in a ball gown silhouette. Cartier earrings and matching rings, dewy makeup with nude lips and a sleek centre-parted ponytail complemented her elegant look.

Selena wore a backless sequin midi dress featuring a halter neck and a front slit in absolute style looking stunning like ever. Dripping from head to toe in sparkling sequins, her Givenchy gown won our hearts. Her gorgeous dress could be perfect for a cocktail party. Selena styled her red carpet look with red eye shadow, nude lips, sleek centre-parted hair and black heels. We totally loved her glittery dress.

Also Read: 5 Times Katrina Kaif looked uber cool in stunning blue outfits

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×