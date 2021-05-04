5 Stunning summer outfits from Ananya Panday’s wardrobe we absolutely adore

The millennial star Ananya Panday has been turning heads in her way with her impeccable fashion choices. Here are 5 of our favourites from her wardrobe perfect for this scorching weather.

Though just a few films old, Ananya Panday has a huge fan following. Apart from her envious beauty, jaw-dropping skills we credit her stunning sartorial choices for it. Far away from the usual and boring looks, the diva makes sure to stand out from the crowd with her stunning fashion choices. Designer lehengas, embroidered sarees to sporty casuals and co-ord sets, we can count on Ananya Panday to pull off anything in sheer elegance. The doe-eyed actress’ Instagram feed reflects her less is more approach towards fashion and we found 5 of our favourite styles to rock this summer in style.

Her relaxed look featured dark black skinny jeans and V neck white lace bralette, flaunting her well-toned body. She amped up the chic simple summer look in a flirty style and styled up with structured square earrings, breezy blow-dried hair and stacks of rings on her manicured fingers. Mastering the art of no-makeup makeup look, the star stunned us in her black and white look.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress visually took us to a vibrant blissful garden in her sky blue co-ord set. Her floral set from July Issue was a perfect mix of modern chic with a touch of bohemian style. With a puff sleeve jacket, noodle strap bralette and high waisted mini skirt, Ananya’s outfit is a must-have option in every girl’s vacation wardrobe this summer. She let her textured brown mane down in a side part and kept her makeup to a bare minimum.

Her perfect summer look was in a simple white crop top and pink wrap style skirt which featured a ruffle hemline. This can be your go-to look to chill at home or to run small errands. The lazy look did have rough charms to ace it to a coffee date with bae. Her printed tee was knotted up on the side in a trendy way and her wrap skirt featured heart prints all over. The casual comfy look did have a romantic touch and the star gave it a young and flirty vibe with her nude strappy heels. Dewy makeup, nude glossy lips and her hair in a messy ponytail rounded off her stylish summer look.

Yet another interesting number from her collection is this denim cut-out skirt and crop top from Alice McCall. The full sleeves and cutout floral details make it a refreshing look for the summer. Ananya looked like a breath of fresh air in her all-denim look. She paired denim heels to compliment her stunning look and let her locks flow in soft waves. Blushed cheeks, filled-in brows and glossy lips signed off her youthful look.

Ananya Panday rocked a dark blue mini ruffle dress featuring red prints, mini puff sleeves and a multi-tiered ruffle skirt for Soty 2 promotions and we have made a note of her archive-worthy look since then. She teamed her playful frock from Self-Portrait with red Mytheresa heels and looked absolutely ravishing. She elevated her glam game with a centre-parted sleek hairdo, filled-in brows, red lips, hints of blush and lots of highlighter. We loved her summer-ready look in the blue mini dress.

Which of the summer styles from Ananya Panday's wardrobe would you like to steal?

