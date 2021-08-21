5 Style lessons we learnt from Suhana Khan’s glamorous, chic and elevated wardrobe

Only a couple of days ago, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed the big news that , and ’s daughter will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming OTT directorial venture based on the Archie comics. This news took the internet and netizens by storm, and all eyes have been on Suhana lately! The star kid might be an up and coming actress, but is already an established young fashion icon.

Suhana Khan’s wardrobe is truly every millennial girl’s dream - sleek, understated and oh-so uber chic! The 21-year old fashionista’s Instagram (@suhanakhan2) is envy-worthy to say the least, and is a hallmark of her generation’s aesthetic. Glamorous on some days and effortlessly chic on others, she is always wearing confidence on her sleeves and makes a strong case for the comeback of figure-flattering silhouettes! Here are 5 style tips we learnt from her fashion repertoire that are guaranteed to inspire you to elevate yours as well!

#1 - Cosy co-ords

Coordinated athleisure is easily one of the biggest trends of 2021. Suhana takes it up a notch as she opts for comfortable fabrics yet body-hugging silhouettes. With minimal metallic accessories, a sleek hairdo and natural makeup, she proves that you can make athleisure effortlessly glamorous!

#2 - Pastels for the win!

One would think that bodycon dresses are best suited for a night out, but Suhana gives us a solid rebuttal! Throw in some 2021-approved cool pastel hues, such as this pale mint green and knitted halter neck number and voila - you are ready for a brunch date too!

#3 - Flattering bodycons

Speaking of bodycons, it is easy to observe that these dresses are truly Suhana’s signature style. With a stunning figure like hers, who wouldn’t want to flaunt it as much as one can? The way she carries a bodycon dress is commendable - she can pull it off as a casual, elevated basic like the knitted one in muted green and even an unexpected evening party dress such as this one in lilac!

#4 - Earthy tones

No matter what your personal style is, we are sure your wardrobe cannot do with some classic earthy tones! Suhana’s wardrobe seems to have a whole earthy moment of its own, and quite frequently. She shows exactly how us dusky women can pull off literally any colour we fancy, and can never go wrong with warm tones - this sun-kissed picture is proof!

#5 - Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize!

The right ones can elevate every outfit, and we sure have a thing or two to learn about accessorizing from Suhana! She posted this picture with the caption “details”, and she certainly seems to have a good eye for it. She proves that it is never too much with these delicate golden, bejeweled pieces as long as you layer them thoughtfully!

