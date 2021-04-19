5 Stylish date night dresses from Katrina Kaif’s wardrobe

Looking for chic date night outfit ideas? Here are steal-worthy fashion picks from Katrina kaif’s wardrobe that never go out of style.

Katrina Kaif has classic style choices that are very much comfortable and stylish with a great amount of feminine elegance. She can pull off any look like a true diva with her charms and impeccable styling. Though simple, Katrina makes sure she looks stunning in her attire keeping her best fashion foot forward for all occasions. If you are looking for a dinner date outfit that’s easy, cosy and in which you could look sizzling hot, take cues from the diva to ace the fashion perfection in minimalist dresses that sure make a loud impact.

Satin love

Katrina’s red satin dress is perfect for a romantic dinner date. With a ruched bodycon bodice featuring a deep V neck and puffed full sleeves, her sensuous dress is a killing choice to look stunning. She kept the look minimal ditching heavy-duty accessories and styled up with silver shimmery heels, contoured cheeks, red lips and a sleek side-parted hairdo. It’s an effortless look you can pull off to make sure your date has his eyes glued on you!

Dapper in denim

Rocking a Balmain mini denim dress, Katrina looked dashing in all ways. Her mini denim dress is a winning choice to effortlessly look cool. Her figure-fitting stonewashed denim dress was not like the usual, it had an edgy sophistication. Though it looked simple, her mini dress had the Balmain elegance and featured a structured silhouette with a sensuous deep V neck. Katrina teamed it up with a pair of ankle strap heels in a similar shade and skipped makeup yet looked top-notch in her ravishing dress.

Corset style bodycon dress

The diva’s pastel pink bodycon dress with metallic heels is the perfect date night look inspiration. The romantic blush pink shade of her outfit, the lovely ruches and corset-style bodice and tie-up details are trendy fashion elements that one can’t just stop admiring. She further elevated her glam quotient with smokey eye makeup and nude lips and there isn’t a thing about her gorgeous avatar that could go wrong for a romantic date night.

Black midi dress

Katrina’s black number by Prada is a classic beauty! Her midi dress featured a white mock tie-up print at the bust and fell perfectly on her body in an A-line silhouette. A simple look yet her dress was a contemporary take with an abstract print that complimented her skin tone and put her on focus. She paired the elegant look with beige heels and rounded off her dewy makeup look with a side-parted hairdo and glossy nude lips.

Lavender mini dress

Lavender is the colour of the season. The hue brings out the feminine beauty and Katrina’s bodycon mini dress is the perfect example of it. Her bodycon dress got a semi-formal touch which she balanced out with her signature side-parted hairdo and golden heels. We think white pumps or sneakers could have been a better option to elevate the beauty of her lavender number though her golden pair of heels weren’t a disappointment either. With wide strap sleeves and a square neck, her super cute dress is a steal-worthy choice for a lovely dinner date.

Which of her stunning dresses would you pick for a romantic date night? Tell us in the comments below.

